Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Nancy Pelosi’s office calls out Donald Trump as a ‘twice-impeached Florida retiree’

By Louise Hall
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1CAc_0arBO2Ps00

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ’s office has given a scathing public assessment of former President Donald Trump in an official statement following his expression of sympathy for Capitol rioters.

In a statement attributed to the Democratic speaker’s press office on Thursday, Ms Pelosi chastised Mr Trump as a “twice-impeached Florida retiree” in her official capacity as speaker.

“Twice-impeached Florida retiree – and de facto leader of the Republican Party – Donald Trump joined House Republicans today in disrespecting the Capitol Police and other law enforcement officers,” Ms Pelosi’s office in the statement.

The statement noted that such officers “valiantly defended the US Capitol on January 6th” and condemned Mr Trump for appearing to defend suspected rioters “now that they are facing legal consequences for their actions”.

Mr Trump on Wednesday said he believed that many of those facing charges for their alleged involvement in the 6 January insurrection “are being treated unbelievably unfairly”.

“When you look at people in prison and nothing happens to Antifa and they burned down cities and killed people,” the former president said.

Mr Trump became the first president to have been impeached twice during his time in office, with the second trial alleging he incited his supporters to march on the US Capitol on 6 January.

Since Mr Trump left office he has mostly been residing in his Mar-A-Lago club in Florida, with reports claiming he and his wife are leading an “old-fashioned club life” in the months since.

This week Mr Trump has once again stirred up controversy on Capitol Hill after he announced he would be suing three of the country’s biggest tech companies.

The former president’s vendetta against Facebook, Twitter and Google’s YouTube comes after they banned him for “inciting violence” following the riots. Mr Trump has remained prohibited from the platforms.

The former president also made reference to the shooting of rioter and US Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, who some conservatives have come to paint as a patriotic martyr.

“But the person that shot Ashli Babbitt, boom, right through the head, just boom, there was no reason for that,” Mr Trump said.

He added: “And why isn’t that person being opened up, and why isn’t that being studied? They’ve already written it off. They said that case is closed.”

The former president’s reference to Ms Babbitt being shot “right through the head” is inaccurate. The Department of Justice (DOJ) found Babbitt had been shot in the left shoulder.

Ms Babbitt was part of the mob of pro-Trump rioters that stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election result following a Save America rally hosted by Mr Trump.

The DOJ ruled that Ms Babbitt had entered the Capitol with rioters and was forcing her way through a broken glass door near the Speaker’s Lobby, prompting an officer to fire a single round.

The US Attorney’s Office and DOJ closed the investigation into the matter in April, ruling they would not pursue criminal charges against the US Capitol Police officer who shot her.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested 500 people in connection to the riots, with attendees charged on a variety of counts including vandalisation, obstruction of proceedings and assault of police officers.

Footage released by the FBI has shown the extent of the violent assaults on officers by some Trump supporters. Five people died as a result of the violence at the Capitol, including one Capitol police officer and Ms Babbitt.

Comments / 7

The Independent

The Independent

185K+
Followers
91K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Us House#Us Air Force#Democratic#The Republican Party#Republicans#The Capitol Police#Antifa#Capitol Hill#Us Air Force#The Department Of Justice#Doj#Save America#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
Related
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

What Tom Brady Has Said About His Friendship With Donald Trump

Tom Brady's thinly-veiled swipe at Donald Trump's claims of fraud at the 2020 presidential election raised eyebrows on Tuesday—not least because the athlete and former president have long been known to be friends. As Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady, 43, and his teammates visited the White House following their Super...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump and the GOP spin fantasies to hide his crimes against the Constitution

(CNN) — It's gone beyond whitewashing history. Ex-President Donald Trump and his House Republican enablers are now spinning fantastical inversions to hide his crimes against the Constitution on January 6. Trump insisted that the mob that marched from his rally on that fateful day to invade the US Capitol were...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Pelosi calls the GOP’s bluff on the Jan. 6 committee

It’s past time to recognize the disqualifying extremism of the Trump-era Republican Party. Politics as usual just isn’t possible anymore. Pretending that today’s GOP is the same Grand Old Party of even a decade ago is dysfunctional and misleading. That’s the message House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sent on Wednesday...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Liz Cheney Accuses McCarthy of Covering up 1/6 Riots as He Pulls Appointees From Commission

Representative Liz Cheney accused House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of attempting to conceal information about the deadly January 6 riot at the United States Capitol. The Republican from Wyoming spoke out against McCarthy on the steps of the Capitol building on Wednesday after McCarthy withdrew all of his appointees from the bipartisan panel intended to study the insurrection attempt, citing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's rejection of two of his five appointees.
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Pelosi pulls a stunner

BREAKING: Speaker NANCY PELOSI has snubbed two of House Minority Leader KEVIN MCCARTHY’S appointments to the Jan. 6 select committee, formally rejecting Reps. JIM BANKS and JIM JORDAN. McCarthy responded in short order by pulling the remaining GOP appointees to the panel. “I have spoken with him this morning about...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Pelosi exploded the myth of bipartisanship

Nicole Hemmer is an associate research scholar at Columbia University with the Obama Presidency Oral History Project and the author of "Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics." She co-hosts the history podcasts "Past Present" and "This Day in Esoteric Political History" and is co-producer of the podcast "Welcome To Your Fantasy." The views expressed in this commentary are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Trump implores GOP to ‘push back’ against Dems’ $3.5T spending spree

Former President Donald Trump urged Congressional Republicans Wednesday to make every effort to block Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution from passing the Senate after a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan failed an initial test vote. “Republicans must take seriously the effort by Democrats to completely change America through the Reconciliation...
POTUSNewsweek

Chris Christie Wanted Donald Trump to Go on Thank You Tour: Book

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie wanted former President Donald Trump to go on a "thank you" tour of the nation during the 2020 presidential campaign, according to a new book released on Tuesday. Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker make the claim in their book,
POTUSMSNBC

Dem pushes bill that would prevent Trump from serving as Speaker

On the surface, elections for House Speaker are straightforward affairs: the majority party in the chamber votes for their top member, who in turn wields the gavel. But the system includes a curious quirk: the Constitution does not require House members to choose one of their own for the Speaker's office. It's why, in recent years, we've seen a handful of instances in which lawmakers, reluctant to support their party's choice for one reason or another, cast a vote in support of someone who has nothing to do with Congress. Colin Powell has even received a few votes in the recent past.
POTUSNewsweek

Jan 6 Committee Chair May Subpoena Donald Trump

The chairman of the House select committee charged with investigating the January 6 Capitol riot has said he would seek testimony from Trump administration officials and possibly former President Donald Trump himself. Representative Bennie Thompson spoke to the U.K.'s Guardian newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday and said he...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump's latest dangerous vaccine pronouncement

(CNN) — The numbers are deeply worrisome. Covid-19 cases -- fueled by the fast-spreading Delta variant -- have nearly tripled over the past three weeks. Every state in the country has seen an increase in cases. It is, by any measure, a fraught moment in the 16-month fight against the...

Comments / 7

Community Policy