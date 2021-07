Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield is adding a new Medicare Advantage plan in Delaware in a collaboration with two providers in the state. It’s an additional step in a partnership announced earlier this year with ChristianaCare, which will participate in the Medicare Advantage plan along with Bayhealth. Medicare Advantage plans are for people over 67 who sign up annually for the plans that provide some of the health services covered under the federal Medicare program but are provided by private entities.