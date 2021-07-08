Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Cirrascale Cloud Services Deploys New Visual Compute Cloud Solutions Based on NVIDIA Ampere Architecture

SFGate
 15 days ago

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Cirrascale Cloud Services®, a premier cloud services provider of deep learning infrastructure solutions for autonomous vehicles, natural language processing, and computer vision workflows, today announced the availability of NVIDIA RTX™ A5000 and RTX A4000 Professional Graphics cards in its dedicated, bare-metal cloud platform. The company is targeting enterprise customers requiring affordable, value-based multi-GPU solutions that perfectly balance power, performance, and memory to tackle complex multi-application workflows.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Nvidia Gpu#Cloud Storage#Prweb#Nvidia Rtx A5000#Cuda#Nvidia Nvlink#Lrb 888 Rrb 942 3800#Hpc#Nvidia Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
TechnologyZDNet

Google's new cloud computing tool helps you pick the greenest data centers

In another bid to make cloud computing eco-friendlier, Google has created a new tool to push customers who are picking their next cloud region towards choosing infrastructure that is more sustainable. When users browse through their options to manage cloud resources, Google will flag regions that have the lowest carbon...
Politicsdallassun.com

Pentagon to award cloud computing contract to numerous vendors

The Pentagon has canceled a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft, valued to eventually reach $10 billion. In new negotiations, the Pentagon will instead pursue an agreement with both Microsoft and Amazon, as well as possibly other cloud service providers. The Pentagon's chief information officer, John Sherman, said the two other large...
Softwareaithority.com

IGEL Collaborates With NVIDIA To Power High-Performance End User Computing

As a member of the IGEL Ready Program, NVIDIA is enabling an immersive, graphics-rich user experience on IGEL OS-powered endpoints. IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, announced that it has welcomed NVIDIA as a technology collaborator into the IGEL Ready program. IGEL Ready is an ecosystem of cutting-edge hardware, software and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS to deliver a powerful, productive and secure user experience.
EconomySpaceNews.com

LEOcloud establishes partnerships for satellite-based cloud computing

SAN FRANCISCO – Satellite communications startup LEOcloud announced a partnership July 13 with supercomputer firm Ramon.Space to develop satellite-based cloud computing. LEOcloud and Ramon.Space share a vision for edge computing in low Earth orbit, Dennis Gatens, Leocloud CEO and president, said in a statement. “The combination of Ramon.Space’s tremendous space heritage and expertise will provide LEOcloud with the most innovative and resilient roadmap of solutions,” he added.
Businesskfgo.com

Google expands India cloud services with new infrastructure push

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google is ramping up cloud infrastructure in India with a second cluster of data centres in and around capital New Delhi to meet increasing customer demands in a key growth market, senior company executives said. The Google cloud region in Delhi and its outskirts...
Worldmobihealthnews.com

Latest cloud-based home care service platform for seniors goes online in China

The Hanjiao Group, a distributor of healthcare products for the middle-aged and elderly segments in China, has launched a new home care service platform for Chinese seniors. Yiyuan, a cloud-based online-to-offline service platform, connects merchants and consumers within the health and senior care industry. It leverages technology to provide more efficient and targeted home care services to groups of middle-aged persons, the elderly and people with disabilities in China.
Computersrasmussen.edu

A Beginner's Guide to the Benefits of Cloud Computing

To most people, “the cloud” may seem incomprehensible—it sounds like maybe a magical bank in the sky for data. While that image is far from the truth, the cloud certainly does offer some—if not magical, at least remarkable—benefits. “The cloud. We’ve all heard the term thrown about in recent years,”...
ComputersInvestorPlace

Start a New Chapter on Cloud Solutions With AvePoint

It’s big news in the technology space – or at least, it ought to be. Special purpose acquisition company Apex Technology Acquisition finally closed its business combination with AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT). So, APXT stock has vanished and it has been replaced with AVPT stock. This marks a new chapter in an...
ComputersSFGate

StorageOS Provides Civo with Cloud Native Storage to Support Lightning-Fast Managed Kubernetes Development and Deployment Service

LONDON (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. StorageOS, a leader in cloud native storage management, today announced that the company has provided Civo with persistent cloud native storage volumes to support its managed Kubernetes services. Civo considered several storage vendors, including OpenEBS, Portworx, and Rook. But StorageOS was ultimately selected because it delivered on several essential MSP requirements — performance, data safety, competitive pricing, and round-the-clock support.
ComputersInfoworld

How to change your career to cloud computing

The pandemic has brought us a dispersed workforce model. This means career opportunities can be dispersed also, and those looking to get into cloud computing from where they live have new opportunities to enhance or start a career in cloud computing. The way we learn has changed as well. On-demand...
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

NRG Systems Introduces Cloud-Based Monitoring Solution for Wind and Solar Measurement Systems

HINESBURG, Vt. (PRWEB) July 16, 2021. NRG Systems, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of smart technologies for a range of wind, solar, and meteorological applications, announced today the launch of NRG Cloud, a platform for remotely monitoring the company's measurement solutions. In addition to improving users' access to their fleet of operational wind and solar resource systems, NRG Cloud features a suite of data management services to simplify data retrieval and streamline storage workflows.
SoftwareSilicon Republic

‘Windows from the cloud’: Microsoft announces new virtual PC service

By simplifying the Azure virtualisation experience, Windows 365 will host virtual PCs for organisations that lack in-house expertise. Microsoft unveiled a new, streamlined virtual PC service for the world of remote working yesterday (14 July). Windows 365 will be available from 2 August for organisations of any size, allowing them...
Softwarereviewgeek.com

Microsoft’s New Windows 365 Service Lets You Stream a Cloud-Based PC to Any Device

In an internal memo from 2005, Microsoft’s former Chief Software Architect Ray Ozzie details how an always-accessible, cloud-based Windows desktop will one day transform the technology industry. His vision is coming to life more than 15 years later with Windows 365, a subscription service that lets you stream a powerful Windows desktop to any device—yes, even your iPad.
Softwareautomationworld.com

Edge Computing and Containerization Bring Cloud Capabilities Onsite

Across industry, cloud computing has been taking off for several years now due to its ability to offer end-users powerful analytics trained on large quantities of data without the need for expensive onsite information technology (IT) infrastructure. Despite this, aggregating and analyzing data as close to the point of data creation as possible is often preferred over offsite cloud analysis. In these instances, analytics is applied in real-time for faster analysis and to avoid sending data out of plants to limit the costs associated with data transmission bandwidth and offsite storage. Some companies also prefer onsite analysis at the edge to keep proprietary information within the four walls of a plant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy