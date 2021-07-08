Cirrascale Cloud Services Deploys New Visual Compute Cloud Solutions Based on NVIDIA Ampere Architecture

Across industry, cloud computing has been taking off for several years now due to its ability to offer end-users powerful analytics trained on large quantities of data without the need for expensive onsite information technology (IT) infrastructure. Despite this, aggregating and analyzing data as close to the point of data creation as possible is often preferred over offsite cloud analysis. In these instances, analytics is applied in real-time for faster analysis and to avoid sending data out of plants to limit the costs associated with data transmission bandwidth and offsite storage. Some companies also prefer onsite analysis at the edge to keep proprietary information within the four walls of a plant.