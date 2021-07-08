Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Five Towns Community Center Health Fair aims to expand awareness

By Jeff Bessen
Herald Community Newspapers
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive Towns Community Center Health & Prevention Services: Karen Haslem, (516) 239-6244 ext. 276. Health & Welfare Council of Long Island: (516) 508-66940, dchvez@hwcli.com. As Guatemalan Fútbol League soccer games played on Sadie E. Scott Recreation Field, a long stretch of small tents dotted the Five Towns Community Center parking lot in Lawrence as the center’s Health & Prevention Services component hosted a health fair on June 26.

www.liherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Education#Alcohol#Guatemalan F Tbol League#Ny Project Hope
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Saint Clairsville, OHWTRF

Park Health Center hosts summer fair

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Park Health Center hosted a summer fair on Thursday for both their residents and the public. People had the opportunity to to visit a food truck, pick up a snow-cone and enjoy some music. There was also a silent auction, along with t-shirt sales, to...
Springfield, MAWWLP 22News

Health fair held in MLK Center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fair to promote health and wellness was held Thursday at the MLK Center in Springfield. Baystate Medical Population-based Urban and Rural Community Health (P.U.RC.H.) students organized the event, which featured cooking demonstrations, blood pressure checks, and informational stations. Students and graduates have been running the annual food justice fair for three years now, to help promote healthy eating and to act as a resource to the community.
Oceanside, CAthevistapress.com

Oceanside – Health And Wellness Fair

Oceanside, CA : The Oceanside Chamber’s annual North County Health and Wellness Fair will be held Thursday, August 12th from 9 am to 1 pm. This event provides an opportunity for local and regional health-related businesses to promote their products. and services and to reach a new audience of potential...
Yolo County, CADaily Democrat

Yolo County seeks feedback on Community Health Status Survey

The Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency, in partnership with CommuniCare Health Centers, Dignity Health, Sutter Health and Winters Healthcare, released their three-year Community Health Status Survey and is inviting all Yolo County residents to complete the anonymous survey. The results of the survey will be used to plan...
Madison, WIdrydenwire.com

Governor Evers Signs Budget Increasing Investment In Community Health Centers

Madison, WI – On July 8, Gov. Evers signed into law a biennial budget that makes a historic investment in Wisconsin’s health care safety net. The 2021-2023 budget increases funding for Wisconsin’s Community Health Centers (CHCs), also known as Federally Qualified Health Centers, by $1 million annually through the Community Health Center State Grant. This will directly benefit NorthLakes Community Clinic and increase our ability to provide care for residents throughout Northern Wisconsin.
San Diego, CAosidenews.com

Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation Expanding Engagement Efforts Through New Director of Community Relations and Partnerships

Recently Appointed Carlette Lewis to Deepen Organization’s Community Presence and Outreach. San Diego CA— As a part of its commitment to the Southeastern San Diego community through growing partnerships, projects and resources in 2021, the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation has appointed Carlette Lewis as Director of Community Relations and Partnerships. The Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation has prioritized community engagement for the past 26 years, and is committed to building even larger, focused and need-based partnerships and programs with a dedicated, full-time position.
Murphy, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Community Center gym reopens

Folks hankering to play some basketball at the Murphy Community Center can do now that as the gym reopened this week. The facility reopened July 19. The Community Center gym closed its doors for maintenance and updates in June, city officials said. During the brief closure, open gym has been...
Wilmington, NCfoxwilmington.com

Novant Health and NHRMC host Career Fair today at the Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Novant Health and New Hanover Regional Medical Center will host a career fair in Wilmington today to connect with job seekers and share information about the health system’s career opportunities. The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson Center at...
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

COVID awareness is rising in Suncoast communities

The federal government recently invested $10 billion toward accelerating vaccine distribution in underserved areas. Yet despite this funding some Suncoast communities are still lagging behind in vaccination rates. Health experts have cited numerous reasons for the low vaccination rates in underserved communities. For instance, low-income residents may have trouble securing...
Madison, WInbc15.com

UW medical school chosen for national LGBTQ+ health care fellowship program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison’s medical school was chosen Tuesday as the first site nationally to host a LGBTQ+ health care fellowship program. The American Medical Association Foundation chose the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health for the inaugural site, the goal of which is to change the health equity landscape for the LGBTQ+ community.
Bradford, VTJournal Opinion

Community forums aim to better Bradford

BRADFORD—An effort led by Bradford residents in collaboration with the Vermont Council on Rural Development will get underway next week with the goal of moving the town toward a better future. It’s all part of VCRD’s Community Visit program. The first step, in a three-step process, is on July 28...
Chicago, ILblockclubchicago.org

Sista Afya, A Mental Health Resource Centering Black Women, Expands To New South Shore Storefront

SOUTH SHORE — Therapists at a South Side mental health clinic are preparing to restart some in-person sessions. But now they’ll do so from a new office on 71st Street. Sista Afya Community Mental Wellness, which focuses on providing mental health care to Black women, debuted its new location at 1817 E. 71st St. with a grand opening Friday. The clinic in South Shore is a half-block from its old location.
Mason City, IAsuperhits1027.com

Community Health Center offers $250 weekly drawing for those who get COVID-19 vaccine

MASON CITY — The Community Health Center in Mason City is now offering a weekly prize to one lucky person who gets the COVID-19 vaccination. The $250 weekly contest is being offered as an incentive by the Community Health Center to get the vaccination. They say they’ve partnered with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health and the Cerro Gordo County Free Health Care Clinic to encourage unvaccinated residents ages 12 and over to get the vaccine to protect their families and get vaccinated before the dangerous “Delta” variant surges in the area.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment, Department of Health to Join 77th District Greater Ville Jobs and Community Resource Fair

ST. LOUIS – On Friday, July 23, the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE), the City of St. Louis Department of Health and more will join the 77th District Greater Ville Jobs and Community Resource Fair in the Farragut Elementary School Yard, 4025 Sullivan Avenue, from 5pm to 7pm. The event will feature representatives from 60 employers, more than 160 resource tables and include various supportive and wrap-around City services including vaccination against COVID-19. The fair Continue Reading
Denver, COdenverite.com

Voz y Corazón, a Mental Health Center of Denver mentorship program, aims to combat youth suicide through art and community

This story discusses suicide and suicidal ideation. Alexa Bermúdez was 13 when she learned about Voz y Corazón. It’s an art-based suicide prevention program run by the Mental Health Center of Denver in partnership with about a dozen groups in and around Denver. Every week, small groups of young people meet with mentors trained in mental health and suicide intervention skills. They also meet with professional artists to work on art projects based on the participants’ interests.

Comments / 0

Community Policy