Five Towns Community Center Health Fair aims to expand awareness
Five Towns Community Center Health & Prevention Services: Karen Haslem, (516) 239-6244 ext. 276. Health & Welfare Council of Long Island: (516) 508-66940, dchvez@hwcli.com. As Guatemalan Fútbol League soccer games played on Sadie E. Scott Recreation Field, a long stretch of small tents dotted the Five Towns Community Center parking lot in Lawrence as the center’s Health & Prevention Services component hosted a health fair on June 26.www.liherald.com
Comments / 0