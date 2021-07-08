Five Towns Community Center Health Fair aims to expand awareness

MASON CITY — The Community Health Center in Mason City is now offering a weekly prize to one lucky person who gets the COVID-19 vaccination. The $250 weekly contest is being offered as an incentive by the Community Health Center to get the vaccination. They say they’ve partnered with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health and the Cerro Gordo County Free Health Care Clinic to encourage unvaccinated residents ages 12 and over to get the vaccine to protect their families and get vaccinated before the dangerous “Delta” variant surges in the area.