USS Ford braces for Tropical Storm Elsa

Earlier this week, once Tropical Storm Elsa began looking as if it would start trending north-northeastward from Florida, Lt. Cmdr. Vince Chamberlain and his team of three USS Gerald R. Ford sailors had to shift gears into hurricane mode.

When the National Hurricane Center says a storm is 96 hours out, the Ford’s meteorologists, like their counterparts across the Navy, set into motion the many steps it takes to batten down the hatches of a modern warship.

The Ford is back in Norfolk, taking a breather from this summer’s series of full ship shock trials — the test in which explosives are blown up close to a warship to see how it fares — so one critical task for the meteorologists isn’t an issue.

If they were, Chamberlain and his team would be briefing the captain and the rest of the Ford’s leadership on what the hurricane center’s probable path and wind speed forecasts, and the ship’s position, suggested about a course to steer for safety.

And, in port or at sea, when a storm approaches, Navy meteorologists update the ships’ leadership. Navy meteorologists also regularly update ships’ companies with the latest forecasts.

Chamberlain does one every morning, based on the hurricane center’s 5 a.m. update, and another based on the center’s 11 a.m. report.

As he does, the Ford’s departments work on their storm checklists — the action plans they drilled on back in May — covering everything from preparing extra mooring lines to securing any equipment that could be damaged by high winds or rough seas.

“We always take the safety and security of our Sailors and families very seriously, so our leadership team combined with our trained weather experts puts extra effort in to ensuring they have the tools they need at their fingertips to prepare for storms with significant impacts,” said Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, the Ford’s commanding officer.

