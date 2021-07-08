Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 in jeopardy following COVID breakout
The arbitrator-ordered WBC heavyweight championship trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder may have to wait. In what could be a major blow to the heavyweight boxing scene and the path towards one undisputed heavyweight champion, the trilogy bout between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former champ Deontay Wilder — originally set for July 24 in Las Vegas, NV — is likely to be postponed.fansided.com
