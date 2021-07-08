Breanna Stewart, Justin Herbert among Pacific Northwest athletes nominated for a 2021 ESPY
With the 2021 ESPY’s approaching on Saturday, a litany of athletes with ties to the pacific northwest are nominated in multiple categories. Representing the area in most of the categories is Breanna Stewart with two. She’s nominated for Best Athlete, Women’s Sports. In that category, she’s going up against Amanda Nunes (UFC), Naomi Osaka (Tennis), and Simone Biles (Gymnastics).www.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0