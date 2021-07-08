Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Breanna Stewart, Justin Herbert among Pacific Northwest athletes nominated for a 2021 ESPY

NBC Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 2021 ESPY’s approaching on Saturday, a litany of athletes with ties to the pacific northwest are nominated in multiple categories. Representing the area in most of the categories is Breanna Stewart with two. She’s nominated for Best Athlete, Women’s Sports. In that category, she’s going up against Amanda Nunes (UFC), Naomi Osaka (Tennis), and Simone Biles (Gymnastics).

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Luka Garza
Person
Amanda Nunes
Person
Crystal Dangerfield
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Candace Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Espy#Ufc#The Seattle Storm#Best Team#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Chargers#The Pacific Northwest#Oregon State University#Men S Sports#Mac#United Soccer Coaches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
News Break
WNBA
Related
NFLUSA Today

Warren Sharp says 'the sky is the limit' for Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers

By all accounts, the things that we saw former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert do on the field with the Los Angeles Chargers in his rookie year were remarkable. Thrown into the fire with a new coaching staff and short notice before his first start, Herbert went on to pass for more touchdowns than any rookie ever and was the best QB in the league on third-downs in the first half of games.
NFLboltbeat.com

LA Chargers: Patrick Mahomes should be worried about Justin Herbert

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made headlines on Monday with a subtle jab at LA Chargers quarterback, Justin Herbert. When told by a fan to watch out for Justin Herbert next year at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, Mahomes responded with a mixed-up popular saying. He will...
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Patrick Mahomes throws jab at Justin Herbert after heckler’s taunts

Rookie of the Year? Please. During the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe this weekend, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes faced some heckling about the new star quarterback in his division. “Watch out for Justin Herbert next year,” a spectator yelled in his direction, referring to the Chargers’...
NFLchiefscrowd.com

Patrick Mahomes: I have a ton of respect for Justin Herbert

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a close look at the start of Justin Herbert‘s NFL career in Week 2 last season and watched as the first-round pick staked the Chargers to an 11-point lead in the third quarter of the game. Mahomes mounted a comeback and the Chiefs prevailed 23-20 in overtime, but it was [more]
NFLYardbarker

Patrick Mahomes: Justin Herbert dig was taken out of context

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going to be dueling against his Los Angeles Chargers counterpart Justin Herbert twice per season for years to come, and because they’re AFC West rivals, you can bet the competitive fire will be burning hot. When Mahomes was playing in a celebrity golf...
NFLNBC Sports

Brandon Staley doesn’t want to make it easy for Justin Herbert

Quarterback Justin Herbert‘s rookie season made it clear that the Chargers will be building around him for years to come and head coach Brandon Staley became a key part of that construction process when he was hired to replace Anthony Lynn in January. Staley’s background is as a defensive coach...
NFLlafbnetwork.com

Why The Saints Offense Is Perfect For Justin Herbert And The Chargers

Why The Saints Offense Is Perfect For Justin Herbert And The Chargers. After the Los Angeles Chargers fired Anthony Lynn everyone thought they should replace him with an offensive-minded head coach. That’s become conventional wisdom for teams with a young quarterback such as Justin Herbert. Specifically, it’s become conventional wisdom for teams to hire coaches to make things easier on the mental side of things for their young quarterbacks. Not the Chargers. Not for Justin Herbert.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Incredible Description Of Justin Herbert

With 20 years of NFL experience under his belt, future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Drew Brees knows a thing or two about scouting talent. And while his playing days are over, the former New Orleans Saint is still keeping an eye on the next crop of rising quarterback talent. Brees hasn’t been...
Basketballtheuconnblog.com

Paige Bueckers, Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart take home honors at 2021 ESPYs

Three current and former UConn women’s basketball players took home honors from the 2021 ESPYs on Saturday night. Maya Moore was honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, given to reflect the spirit of Ashe to those “possessing strength in the face of adversity, courage in the face of peril and the willingness to stand up for their beliefs no matter what the cost.”
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

New Chargers HC Brandon Staley shed some light on the developing relationship between him and QB Justin Herbert, which will be crucial in determining what kind of success the team can have in the coming years. Even though Staley cut his teeth on the defensive side of the ball, he says that experience is actually huge for giving Herbert a well-rounded perspective as he develops.

Comments / 0

Community Policy