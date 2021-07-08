Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Trump Goes After Big Tech

Posted by 
The Liberty Loft
The Liberty Loft
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former President Donald Trump announced he was suing big tech organizations, who have long been protected by the Democrats and mainstream media. Support The Liberty Loft by donating via PayPal or donate with crypto. Your support helps us achieve our mission to deliver conservative news and opinion. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

thelibertyloft.com

Comments / 0

The Liberty Loft

The Liberty Loft

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

The Liberty Loft focuses on conservative news and commentary on US news and politics.

 https://www.thelibertyloft.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Time#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Crypto
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

How Trump proved Pelosi right

Frida Ghitis (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump and the GOP spin fantasies to hide his crimes against the Constitution

(CNN) — It's gone beyond whitewashing history. Ex-President Donald Trump and his House Republican enablers are now spinning fantastical inversions to hide his crimes against the Constitution on January 6. Trump insisted that the mob that marched from his rally on that fateful day to invade the US Capitol were...
POTUSCNN

Milley pressed on claims he was concerned Trump would attempt coup

Washington (CNN) — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said Wednesday he wouldn't comment on a recent book excerpt alleging he and other top officials were so deeply concerned that former President Donald Trump and his allies might attempt a coup after the November 2020 election they informally planned for ways to stop it.
POTUSMSNBC

Dem pushes bill that would prevent Trump from serving as Speaker

On the surface, elections for House Speaker are straightforward affairs: the majority party in the chamber votes for their top member, who in turn wields the gavel. But the system includes a curious quirk: the Constitution does not require House members to choose one of their own for the Speaker's office. It's why, in recent years, we've seen a handful of instances in which lawmakers, reluctant to support their party's choice for one reason or another, cast a vote in support of someone who has nothing to do with Congress. Colin Powell has even received a few votes in the recent past.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump's latest dangerous vaccine pronouncement

(CNN) — The numbers are deeply worrisome. Covid-19 cases -- fueled by the fast-spreading Delta variant -- have nearly tripled over the past three weeks. Every state in the country has seen an increase in cases. It is, by any measure, a fraught moment in the 16-month fight against the...
POTUSNewsweek

The Lazy, Immoral Attacks by COVID 'Heroes' Are All Politics | Opinion

Bad-faith progressive activists continue their insufferable, holier-than-thou strategy of claiming some kind of hero status for their (often disingenuous) stance on COVID vaccines. Their latest odious and lazy attacks are motivated by politics and cable news ratings, not our health. The new narrative from the Left, parroted by Democrats across...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Poll Shows Donald Trump Leading 2024 GOP Field by More Than 30 Points, DeSantis in Second

A new poll found most Republicans would support Donald Trump in the 2024 primary for president if he were to run for office again. A survey released Tuesday from the John Bolton Super PAC found 46 percent of likely general election voters would back Trump being the party's nominee—the highest level of support of any potential presidential candidate polled by more than 30 points.
Virginia StatePosted by
The Hill

Trump is a complication for Republican hopes in Virginia

Former President Trump is threatening to complicate Republican Glenn Youngkin’s bid for governor in Virginia, where the ex-businessman is trying to extend his support to the very suburban voters who fled from Trump in 2020. Youngkin has said he is “honored” to receive Trump’s endorsement, noting the former president “represents...
POTUSNewsweek

Trump Calls Mitch McConnell 'Knucklehead' for Not Eliminating Filibuster

Had Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell been more of a political powerhouse, the filibuster would be a thing of the past and Senator Joe Manchin would be a Republican, according to former President Donald Trump. Once Trump's greatest ally on Capitol Hill, McConnell broke with the former president over his...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
POTUSWashington Examiner

Why Trump’s lawsuit against Big Tech will likely get laughed out of court

Love him or hate him, former President Donald Trump isn’t exactly known for his humility or lack of gusto. But the ex-president’s latest stunt may get him laughed out of court. On Wednesday, Trump filed lawsuits against Facebook, Twitter, and Google. He argues that his removal from the two social...

Comments / 0

Community Policy