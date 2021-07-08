Prattville sales tax renewed indefinitely, exact spending plan still undecided

PRATTVILLE — People shopping in Prattville won't see a break in sales tax, as a 1 cent tax sunsets and another comes right in its place. The 1 cent sales tax was passed in 2011 to pay debt from incentives package the city used to lure retailers to the area in the early 2000s. City officials had expected to pay that debt with tax proceeds as those retailers thrived, but that plan fell apart when the economy tanked in 2008.