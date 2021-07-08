Cancel
Seattle, WA

Seattle lifeguard shortage closes Seward Park swimming beach

By Callie Craighead
seattlepi.com
 15 days ago

A shortage in trained lifeguards has caused Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) to close the popular swimming beach at Seward Park indefinitely. Last year, budget cuts and local spikes in COVID-19 cases caused the city to close several swimming areas at the height of summer. This year, the department has faced difficulty hiring trained staff, leading to the decision to close the swimming beach at Seward Park.

