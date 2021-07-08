Cancel
England and Italy’s Euro 2020 final ref Bjorn Kuipers is a multi-millionaire who owns a supermarket and a hair salon

By Marc Mayo
The US Sun
 15 days ago
ENGLAND will face Italy in the Euro 2020 final under the command of referee Bjorn Kuipers, a multi-millionaire supermarket owner.

The Dutchman, 48, was estimated to be worth £11.5million back in 2016 and is well known in his hometown as an entrepreneur.

Fifa called the ref up to their international list in 2006 and he is no stranger to the big event.

Kuipers' CV includes the 2013 and 2018 Europa League finals, the former being won by Chelsea against Benfica.

The 2014 Champions League final, between Real Madrid and Atletico, also took place under his watch.

He oversaw England Under-21s' 4-0 rout at the hands of Germany in the 2009 U21 Euro final, a game which featured Manuel Neuer and Mats Hummels but none of the current Three Lions squad.

Gareth Southgate's side had better luck when Kuipers officiated their 2018 World Cup quarter-final victory over Sweden, as did the Under-20s in their 2017 final triumph over Venezuela.

Italy missed the tournament in Russia having fallen in qualification, which included a 3-0 loss to Spain under the Dutchman's command.

Kuipers has been an elite official for over a decade Credit: Getty
The referee took charge of England's defeat to Italy at the 2014 World Cup Credit: Getty Images - Getty

France have also beaten the Azzurri with Kuipers in the middle yet he did oversee their win over England in the 2014 World Cup group stage.

At Euro 2020, he has watched Denmark lose to Belgium and beat Czech Republic, as well as Spain's 5-0 romp past Slovakia.

Dutch officials Sander van Roekel and Erwin Zeinstra will run the line at Wembley.

Spain's Carlos Del Cerro Grande will be fourth official with the German Bastian Dankert in charge of VAR.

