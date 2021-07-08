Cancel
Construction

People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewGround Promotes Julia Weigard to Director of Environments Operations. New management role to lead all retail implementation operations. NewGround, a St. Louis-based innovative architecture, design, and project management firm, recently announced the promotion of Julia Weigard to Director of Environments Operations. Julia joined NewGround two years ago and has been...

Businessbizjournals

People on the Move

Todd Papadakos, Senior Partner at Systems Research, Inc (SRI), is launching the expansion of SRI’s Global Life Science and Healthcare Practice in the Triangle Research Park area. Headquartered in Chicago, SRI has over 50 years’ experience within executive search. Todd is an accomplished global executive search professional bringing over twenty years of industry experience. He specializes in emerging and multinational clients within Life Sciences, Healthcare Services, and cutting-edge Health Technology across multiple functions. He has earned a reputation for identifying and building strong relationships with the industry’s top executives and is considered the “go-to” source by many Venture Capital and Growth Equity firms for talent solution support within their portfolio companies. Todd’s international network spans the entire healthcare ecosystem, allowing him to remove obstacles and attract talent in a short time.
Saint Louis, MOstlouiscnr.com

Holland Construction Services Completes Facility for Volpi Foods

Holland Construction Services has constructed a new 87,000-square-foot food meat slicing and packaging facility for Volpi Foods. This state-of-the-art plant, located in Union, Missouri, connects to Volpi’s existing 120,000-square-foot prosciutto processing plant and will handle the slicing and packaging of Volpi’s artisan-crafted meats. Holland Senior Project Manager, Steve Teipe, said...
Saint Louis, MOstlouiscnr.com

Electrical Connection Contractor Guarantee Electrical Co. Earns Two Finalist Projects in AGC Keystone Awards

Electrical Connection member contractor Guarantee Electrical Co. has two projects vying for Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Missouri Keystone Awards this year. The projects competing for top honors in construction excellence include New Growth Horizon Medical Marijuana Facility and Ballpark Village – One Cardinal Way. Guarantee is a member of the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractor Association (NECA), which partners with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 to form the Electrical Connection.
InternetStamford Advocate

HR.com's HR Research Institute Announces 'State of HR Skills & Education Advisory Board' for 2021 to Advise HR Research and Virtual Event

The new advisory board will guide research and an accompanying virtual event on topics related to HR education and skills, to provide the HR.com community with valuable insights. JACKSON'S POINT, Ontario (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. Jacksons Point, Ontario, Canada - HR.com, the largest network of human resources (HR) professionals, has...
Hayward, CAcsueastbay.edu

Cal State East Bay Facilities Department Receives Industry Effective and Innovative Practices Award

California State University, East Bay has been selected for the 2021 APPA Effective & Innovative Practices Award for its submission Facilities Development and Operations (FD&O) Partners/Ambassador: Enhanced Value During Crisis. Winnie Kwofie, associate vice president for Facilities Development and Operations, represented the organization to receive the award during the APPA’s...
Orlando, FLucf.edu

Jonathan Varnell Named VP for Facilities and Business Operations

Jonathan P. Varnell, who currently serves as associate vice chancellor for Facilities Management at the University of North Carolina Charlotte, has been selected as UCF’s new vice president for Facilities and Business Operations. Varnell, who was selected following a competitive national search, has nearly 25 years of experience in higher...
Saint Louis, MOstlouiscnr.com

MoDOT, IDOT Making Progress on I-270 North, I-44, I-64, Poplar Street

The Missouri Dept. of Transportation and the Illinois Dept. of Transportation are working steadily through the summer on multi-year projects to improve access along some of the St. Louis region’s busiest thoroughfares. MoDOT’s work to maximize roadway improvements to the Interstate 270 corridor from James S. McDonnell Blvd. to Bellefontaine...
Businessstlouiscnr.com

Cee Kay Supply, Inc. Announces Employee Stock Ownership Plan

Cee Kay Supply, Inc., the largest family-owned independent distributor in the Midwest for industrial gases, welding equipment, & dry ice is proud to announce the formation of its new Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) designed to provide 49% stock benefits to the 135 employees. Cee Kay Supply now joins a...
Saint Louis, MOstlouiscnr.com

New Flagship Burger King in Sunset Hills Opens Monday Debuting the Brand’s New Restaurant Design

The rebuilt Burger King in Sunset Hills, MO opens Monday, July 12 and is one of the first in the world to debut the brand’s new exterior restaurant design. The location at 10734 Sunset Hills Plaza is operated by Maryland Heights-based Broadway Restaurant Group, one of a select group of United States franchisees that consults with corporate and test market concepts, including the meatless Impossible WHOPPER, which is a huge national success after test-launching in St. Louis.
Saint Louis, MOstlouiscnr.com

2021 CREW-St. Louis Annual Awards Event

The CREW-St. Louis Annual Awards spotlight CREW Network’s Mission to influence the success of the Commercial Real Estate industry by advancing achievements of women, showcasing the power of networking, and demonstrating the organization’s support of the community. The organization will present the winners of the New Member of the Year...

