Shawn Levin Named Director of the IBEW/NECA Electrical Industry Training Center

25-year electrical industry veteran Shawn Levin has been named director of the IBEW/NECA Electrical Industry Training Center in St. Louis. The training center, now in its 80th year, pioneered apprenticeship training in Missouri for the electrical and communications industry. It has trained more highly skilled and safe electricians and communication technicians than any other education program in the state. The training center, located at 2300 Hampton Ave., is jointly operated by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 and the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), which unite to form the Electrical Connection.