Universal Engineering Sciences Acquires Geotechnology Inc., Establishing Strong Midwest Presence
UES Strengthens Nationwide Footprint with 60 Locations and Affirms Commitment to Growing into a $1 Billion Company. Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a national leading engineering and consulting company specializing in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting, has acquired Geotechnology, Inc., a leading provider of consulting services in applied earth and environmental sciences; exploration; geotechnical engineering; underground consulting services; soils, rock, and construction materials testing; non-destructive testing; special inspections; geophysics and deep foundation testing in the Midwest and Midsouth regions. The Geotechnology family of firms has been part of thousands of major construction projects, with nearly 300 team members and 10 locations in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.stlouiscnr.com
