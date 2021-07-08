Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Universal Engineering Sciences Acquires Geotechnology Inc., Establishing Strong Midwest Presence

stlouiscnr.com
 15 days ago

UES Strengthens Nationwide Footprint with 60 Locations and Affirms Commitment to Growing into a $1 Billion Company. Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a national leading engineering and consulting company specializing in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting, has acquired Geotechnology, Inc., a leading provider of consulting services in applied earth and environmental sciences; exploration; geotechnical engineering; underground consulting services; soils, rock, and construction materials testing; non-destructive testing; special inspections; geophysics and deep foundation testing in the Midwest and Midsouth regions. The Geotechnology family of firms has been part of thousands of major construction projects, with nearly 300 team members and 10 locations in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.

stlouiscnr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Sciences#Legislature#Midwest#Infrastructure#Geotechnology Inc#The Midwest Division#Llc#Geotechnology Exploration#Gfa International Inc#Contour Engineering#Wallace Kuhl Associates#Geoservices#Mcginley Associates#Palm Beach Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Business
News Break
Industry
Related
Spokane, WASpokane Journal of Business

Johnston Engineering builds on strong 2020

Johnston Engineering PLLC saw its strongest year-over-year growth last year and is on track to meet or exceed that level this year, says owner Andy Johnston. The Spokane engineering firm specializes in prototype design and fabrication, engineering analysis services, thermal management, and engineering design services from concept to manufacturing. The...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

INFONETICS Acquired By Datacor, Inc.

GROVE CITY, Ohio, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INFONETICS, Inc., provider of business management software and IT consulting to packaged gas and welding supply businesses throughout the US, is pleased to announce it has been acquired by Datacor, Inc., a leading provider of process manufacturing and distribution software. As the...
Saint Louis, MOstlouiscnr.com

Holland Construction Services Completes Facility for Volpi Foods

Holland Construction Services has constructed a new 87,000-square-foot food meat slicing and packaging facility for Volpi Foods. This state-of-the-art plant, located in Union, Missouri, connects to Volpi’s existing 120,000-square-foot prosciutto processing plant and will handle the slicing and packaging of Volpi’s artisan-crafted meats. Holland Senior Project Manager, Steve Teipe, said...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Midwest Carriers acquires booze hauler Osborn & Son Trucking

Midwest Carriers announced Tuesday that it recently acquired refrigerated hauler Osborn & Son Trucking. Fond du Lac, Wisconsin-based Osborn & Son operates a fleet of 21 tractors and 60 trailers out of its consolidation facilities in New Jersey and Illinois. The company was founded in 1898 and more recently has focused on alcohol transportation and logistics.
Colorado StatePosted by
Power 95.9

Are You Breaking The Law With Your Drivers License?

Your driver's license is something we all carry, but did you know you may be breaking the law with your picture. Getting your driver's license renewed is don't one of the big things I look forward to doing. On the Arkansas side of town you will be waiting for your number to be called out then there is the quick questions the eye test and finally, you get your picture taken for your new license. The whole process is a little stressful for me, but did you know you may be breaking the law when it comes to taking your picture for your driver's license?
Michigan StateGovernment Technology

‘Kardashians’ Get Unemployment Thanks to Fraud in Michigan

(TNS) — No one questioned whether Kimberly Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were actual Michigan residents before they received thousands of dollars in Michigan unemployment benefits in May 2020. Kardashian, who filed May 13 from an address in Traverse City, received eight weeks of backdated unemployment pay — more than $7,000...
Michigan StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Michigan Tragedy: Man Falls 146 to His Death

Michigan Police say a man died after falling off a popular Mackinac Island tourist attraction. Another park visitor discovered the body at the base of Arch Rock, Michigan Authorities reported The man likely fell from the top of the unique natural limestone arch.
Florida StatePosted by
Joe Duncan

Pastor in Orlando Florida Hospitalized, on a Ventilator with Delta Variant of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 comes to Florida, the fallout is costing lives. As Florida celebrated the month of July, complete with fireworks and BBQ celebrations, the SARS-CoV-2 virus was lurking in the shadows and waiting to pounce. And worse than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID) that had reached American shores early last year, the new Delta strain is on the loose in Florida, a strain that's more contagious than the original.
Constructionpilebuck.com

GRL Engineers, Inc. Open Hawaii Office

GRL Engineers, the Cleveland, OH based deep foundation consulting and testing firm, opens its 12th office location on Oahu, Hawaii. GRL Engineers offer a variety of testing and analysis methods for the diverse Hawaiian geotechnical conditions and challenging driven and drilled deep foundation installations. The new Oahu based office will provide testing for projects in Hawaii and on other Pacific Islands.
Indiana StateInside Indiana Business

Strong Indiana Presence at Tokyo Games

INDIANAPOLIS - If you factor in the 13-hour time difference, the pandemic-delayed Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are now underway. The Hoosier State will have a strong presence in Japan with Indiana-connected athletes competing in a variety of sports, including swimming, running and cycling. Some of the athletes are chasing the dream of repeating their medal-winning performances from the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Comments / 0

Community Policy