Brinkmann Constructors to Expand with Richmond, Va., Location

SHOWINGS BEGIN FRIDAY 7/16/21 at 10am. Gorgeous, Custom, End-Unit Townhome Full of Upgraded Finishes in the Gated Low-Maintenance Neighborhood of Creek’s Edge at Stony Point! Within the Gates of the Community, You’ll Find a Resort-Style Pool, Clubhouse, and Pedestrian-Friendly Sidewalks. This 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 2,800+ SQFT Home is Full of Upgraded Features: White Plantation Shutters, Hardwood Floors, 9-Foot Ceilings, Spacious Open Kitchen (with Pantry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops & Bartop), Gas Fireplace, Formal Dining with Triple Window & Plantation Shutters, Primary Suite (with Private Bath Complete with a Gorgeous Copper Soaking Tub, Tiled Standing Shower, Double Vanity with Tons of Storage & Even a Dressing Room!), Both Additional Bedrooms have Private Baths and Walk-in Closets, Garage with Direct Entry & Great-size Workbench, and a Private Fenced Backyard! This Low-Maintenance Community Includes: Common Area Maintenance, Exterior Maintenance, Yard Maintenance, Trash Pickup, and Snow Removal!
