BSI joins NIBS BIM Council
This membership allows BSI to participate as the National Institute of Building Sciences helps to develop a national Building Information Modeling (BIM) program for the US. BSI, the business improvement and standards company, has become a member of the National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) BIM (Building Information Modeling) Council. The Council will help develop a national BIM program for the US that aligns with international standards.stlouiscnr.com
