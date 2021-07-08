TSI Moves to New High-Tech Headquarters

TSI’s Comeback After Almost Closing Its Doors During the Flood of 93’. TSI Global Companies, LLC, a truly self-performing MBE low-voltage systems and technology integrator, officially announces its ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on July 15th from 3:00pm-6:00pm at their new high-tech facility in St. Charles, Missouri. The grand opening, originally planned for the beginning of the year but pushed back due to the pandemic, will have a variety of door prizes, food, drinks, and an ice cream bar for people to enjoy while being able to experience everything the new facility has to offer.