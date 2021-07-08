The Data Temptation: July 8

David Trim, PhD, FRHistS, was born in Bombay, India, to missionary parents and spent his childhood in Sydney, Australia. Educated in Australia and England, he earned a BA in history from Newbold College and PhD in history from King’s College in London. Trim was on the faculty of Newbold College for a decade and held the Walter C. Utt Chair in History at Pacific Union College. He has also held visiting fellowships at the Huntington Library, the Folger Shakespeare Library, the University of California at Berkeley and the University of Reading in the United Kingdom. In 2003 he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society. A prolific author, Trim has edited or co-edited ten books, and his other publications include over 150 articles and chapters in scholarly journals, popular magazines, and books. He has served as director of the Office of Archives, Statistics, and Research at the world headquarters of the General Conference (GC) of Seventh-day Adventists since 2010.