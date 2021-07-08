State Police: PA Drowning Victim, 33, Pulled From Delaware River In Hunterdon County

NJSP Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

A PA drowning victim was pulled from the Delaware River in Hunterdon County Tuesday evening, state police said.

Jorge Herrera-Salmoran, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene after being pulled from the water near the Bull’s Island Recreation Area (2185 Daniel Bray Highway) in Delaware Township shortly before 5:30 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

Herrera-Salmoran, of Doylestown, PA, had entered the water to go swimming but was pulled under by the current of the river, Goez said.

The investigation is ongoing, Goez said. Additional details were not released.

