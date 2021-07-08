Cancel
India

This Is Why Americans Are Having Fewer Children

By Ekalavya Hansaj
New Haven Register
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn September of 2019, the PRB (Population Reference Bureau) announced that fertility in the United States was at it lowest level in recorded history. For the last 40 years, the fertility rate in the United States has hovered around two or just below it (two being an important benchmark as it is the level needed for a country’s population to remain stable). But in 2019, the average number of births per woman was 1.7. The continued decline of the fertility rate will have huge ramifications on the demographics and economics of the U.S.

