This Is Why Americans Are Having Fewer Children

The truism is that Republicans brushed off early Covid-19 warnings while Democrats took them to heart. While that idea may hold some water, the split that continues to motivate Americans’ reactions to the threat of Covid-19 may be not so much between Republicans and Democrats or even between conservatives and liberals. The real nature of the divide may be evident in the results of a study holding implications for whether the United States electorate can work together to protect against the next national emergency. The study was conducted by a team of evolutionary anthropologists, cognitive scientists, and psychologists and reported in “Of Pathogens and Party Lines,” an article in the June 29, 2021 issue of the journal PLOS One.