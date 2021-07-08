Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

Slipping the surly bonds of earth

By Richard Coltharp
lascrucesbulletin.com
 15 days ago

More than 20 years ago, Len Sugerman drove from Las Cruces to give a presentation at the Tays Special Events Center at New Mexico State University-Alamogordo. It was the first I'd heard the concept of a spaceport in New Mexico, but Sugerman, who arrived at NMSU in 1977 to direct the Physical Science Laboratory, was an early advocate of the concept ("At our altitude in southern New Mexico, the first mile's free," he would say). Right up to his death in 2007, he preached the spaceport the way a television evangelist preaches the Gospel: passionately, repeatedly and to anyone who would listen.

