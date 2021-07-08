Duke, Kentucky headline Ohio State basketball’s non-conference schedule
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball’s complete non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season has been revealed. The Buckeyes will play up to 12 games before entering Big Ten play for good, including two games against blue blood programs. Following an exhibition game against a to-be-determined opponent, they’ll open up the year by hosting Akron on Nov. 9. The Zips will serve as the first of three straight home games that include Niagara and Bowling Green before OSU sees an uptick in competition.www.cleveland.com
