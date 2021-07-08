Cancel
Duke, Kentucky headline Ohio State basketball’s non-conference schedule

By Stephen Means, cleveland.com
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball’s complete non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season has been revealed. The Buckeyes will play up to 12 games before entering Big Ten play for good, including two games against blue blood programs. Following an exhibition game against a to-be-determined opponent, they’ll open up the year by hosting Akron on Nov. 9. The Zips will serve as the first of three straight home games that include Niagara and Bowling Green before OSU sees an uptick in competition.

Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Big Ten football foes welcome expanded playoff path around Ohio State roadblock

INDIANAPOLIS — Northwestern football, despite its established status as a fringe top-15 program, has never made a serious push for the college football playoff. Yet after a 6-0 start in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Wildcats suddenly found themselves in contention to make that elusive final four. The bid essentially ended with an upset loss to Michigan State. A close loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game further invited Northwestern to wonder what could have been.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

How does the Big Ten slow down Ohio State football’s Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson?

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ohio State football might have the best wide receiver tandem in college football in Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. The two combined for 1,452 yards and 13 touchdowns on 93 catches last season, including nine 100-yard receiving games. That was 69.1 percent of the 2,100 yards Justin Fields threw for last season and 59.1 percent of the touchdowns on 58.9 percent of the catches. They were the Buckeyes’ passing game last season, and their production allowed Brian Hartline to get away from the six-man rotation that’s been a staple of the program.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

As Olympics open, Bill Livingston writes how Butch Reynolds got a raw deal – Terry Pluto

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It was nearly two years ago when Bill Livingston received a phone call from Butch Reynolds. The former Plain Dealer sports columnist was stunned when Reynolds had this idea: The winner of gold and silver medals in the 1988 Olympics wanted Livingston to write his story – and tell the truth about how he was treated unfairly due to a tainted drug test.
NBAPosted by
Cleveland.com

Chad Ford breaks down the 2021 NBA Draft: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 2021 NBA Draft is now just a week away with anticipation building more and more each day. Chad Ford of NBABigBoard.com and formerly of ESPN joined Chris Fedor and Hayden Grove to discuss some of his favorite players in the draft, the best potential fits for the Cavaliers and what Cleveland may do when it’s on the clock.
NBAPosted by
Cleveland.com

Moses Moody 2021 NBA draft scouting report: What he’ll bring to the league

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Teams looking for athletic three-point shooters in the 2021 NBA Draft might not need to look much further thank Arkansas’ Moses Moody. The 6-foot-6 freshman guard averaged nearly 17 points last season and shot close to 36 percent from three-point range. But he also possesses a frame that suggests he could be much more than a three-point shooter.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians choose Guardians as new team name

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Indians new name is. . .The Guardians. The Indians announced the new name on Twitter on Friday morning. They have been called the Indians since 1915. The franchise announced the name change in a video narrated by Cleveland fan Tom Hanks. New Indians face masks...
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Watch the Tom Hanks-narrated Cleveland Guardians announcement video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The corner of Carnegie and Ontario will soon have some new Guardians on the block. The Cleveland Indians announced Friday that it would change its name to the Guardians, a nod to the Guardians of Traffic, the city’s iconic statues on the Hope Memorial Bridge. But the name holds more weight than being an ode to the statues.

