With Route 17 Roadwork Completed, Sloatsburg Village Takes on New Challenge

Back in 2017, the NYS Dept. of Transportation held a series of charettes (public meetings) to discuss how to best improve the busy NYS Route 17 corridor in the Village of Sloatsburg. Spurred by the major investment that entrepreneur Michael Bruno made in the community when he opened Valley Rock Inn and created several new retail outlets in the village’s downtown, Sloatsburg became a contender for the same kind of foot traffic and tourism the Village of Warwick enjoys—despite having an equally busy state Route 94 as its main thoroughfare.