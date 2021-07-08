Netflix, Shonda Rhimes Extend Deal to Include Feature Films, Gaming and Virtual Reality Content

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock popped nearly 3% in early morning trading on Jul. 15. The leap came after the video-streaming leviathan solidified its plans to enter the video-game space. Specifically, Netflix announced its pick for vice president of video game development, Mike Verdu — formerly of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). This is undoubtedly exciting news for those interested in Netflix stock. But now the knee-jerk reaction is over and NFLX stock is starting to tumble. (It’s down about 1% at the time of this writing.)