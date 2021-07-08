Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Search the Scriptures: A promise of life-changing magnitude

By Pomeroy Daily Sentinel
The Daily Sentinel
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople will sometimes talk about various windfalls or events as being “life-changing.” Concerning windfalls, they mean that the financial possibilities after the windfall were far greater than the possibilities before. Concerning events, they frequently mean that their understanding of life, and its priorities, was completely altered by the lessons of that which they lived through.

www.mydailysentinel.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scriptures#Philippians#Romans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religioninspiringtips.com

10 Obvious Signs God Wants You to be Single

Many Christians wonder how to know if God’s will for them is to get married or just enjoy singlehood. Or they are confused whether which one can glorify God more. God values marriage (Ephesians 5:22-23), and He has intended most people to marry to build a family and populate the earth. Thus, godly marriage is glorifying to Him.
ReligionMartinsville Reporter-Times

Taking a deeper look at Psalm 13

While celebrating the fourth of July, along with all the concerts, family outings, sporting events, and fireworks, will we be taking the time to appreciate how our country attained its freedom? What happens when we take our freedoms for granted? We could actually lose the freedoms which we cherish, as some of our freedoms have already been taken away.
ReligionSidney Herald

When all else fails, quote Hezekiah 3:12...or maybe not

My favorite Bible verse to quote, and I use that term loosely, is Hezekiah 3:12. The reason is simple. It doesn’t exist. In fact, the Bible doesn’t even have a book called Hezekiah, despite the fact that it sounds like it should. I do not even have a quote for...
Religionbahaiteachings.org

The Seal of the Prophets, Unsealed

In this interview Baha’i author and scholar Chris Buck talks with Dergham Aqiqi, a well-known Baha’i student of the Qur’an and its meanings, about the implications of the phrase “seal of the prophets.”. Q: Dergham, in a recent Zoom presentation by Baha’i scholar, Todd Lawson, we got reacquainted, after having...
Religionelizabethton.com

What does God require of a Christian?

I like to know the rules. When I begin a new job, I want to know what is required and expected from me. I want to make sure to meet and exceed those requirements and expectations when possible, so my employer will know that I am striving to do my best. Have you ever wondered what God requires or expects from us as His dear children? Many would say that God requires a great laundry list of things, but the book of Micah lists only three things that God requires. Micah 6:6-8 asks, “Wherewith shall I come before the Lord, and bow myself before the high God? Shall I come before him with burnt offerings, with calves of a year old? Will the Lord be pleased with thousands of rams, or with ten thousands of rivers of oil? shall I give my firstborn for my transgression, the fruit of my body for the sin of my soul? He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?”
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Celebrity preacher faces backlash after photos purporting to show luxury lifestyle appear online

The Bible says it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of Heaven, but one celebrity pastor does not seem terribly concerned with the warning. Joel Osteen, one of the wealthiest and most popular preachers in the US, has come under fire after evidence of his luxurious lifestyle was made public on social media. Mr Osteen, who leads the Lakewood Church in Houston - one of the enormous congregations that are dubbed "megachurches" - was criticised after it was revealed the pastor owns...
ReligionSentinel

Finding my rest in Jesus

This morning as I sit at my desk writing, Levi is looking me in the eyes with such sadness. Our beloved Levi, our sweet beagle, also sits close by. This Levi is my notorious candy jar. This jar sat on my counter at the farm for several years. As each grandchild passed by, they knew that there were delightful pieces of candy waiting for them inside. They knew it was theirs for the taking, belonged to them, and they never doubted whether they could have it or not. Just a little bit of love from grandma …
Pendleton, INpendletontimespost.com

God at work

And Elijah said to the king, “This is what the Lord says: Why did you send messengers to Baal-zebub, the god of Ekron, to ask whether you will recover? Is there no God in Israel to answer your question? Therefore, because you have done this, you will never leave the bed you are lying on; you will surely die.”
Religionnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Faith in God

I wish I could figure out how God works, don’t you? That would make things so much simpler. Many of us wish we knew exactly what steps we need to take — what to do, or not do, that would yield the results we want. The truth is if we could answer that question, we would put to rest the entire spiritual enterprise since the dawn of humankind.
Religionharlanenterprise.net

LIVING ON PURPOSE: How much does God love you?

As our spiritual values become more centered on God, it’s normal to start looking forward to our eternal existence. For those who are in Christ, how exciting it is to know that our heavenly Father and His Son Jesus, our loved ones, our new name, our glorified body, inheritance, citizenship, and crowns and rewards are all a part of our glorious future. We are briefly passing through this world and the only thing we will take with us when we depart is an account of how we lived and loved. How wonderful to know that heaven will be filled with endless praise, everlasting joy, perfect peace, and contentment without darkness, suffering, worries, or sorrow. It’s true that God loves everyone, but we will not enter heaven just because we are good or deserve it. We are given eternal life when we repent, confess, believe, and accept by faith that within God’s grace, the blood of Jesus is the only price that can pay the ransom for our sins. Redemption is all about God’s plan that was accomplished on the cross. Listen to these lyrics from the song, East to the West by Casting Crowns,“In the arms of your mercy, I find rest… You know just how far the east is from the west… from one scarred hand to the other.”
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer for When You Need Help - Your Daily Prayer - July 8

I was pushed hard, so that I was falling, but the Lord helped me. - Psalm 118:13. There are so many situations that cross our paths, that intrude into our lives, which so quickly throw us off balance. When those difficult, unexpected things happen, we feel as though we are falling. Relationship issues, job loss, illness. No person is exempt from difficult times.
Religionbaptistpress.com

Bible Study: Words of encouragement from Jesus

NASHVILLE (BP) – This weekly Bible study appears in Baptist Press in a partnership with Lifeway Christian Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention. Through its Leadership and Adult Publishing team, Lifeway publishes Sunday School curricula and additional resources for all age groups. This week’s Bible study is adapted from the...
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: God Asked Adam to Do One Favor

God told Adam he needed a favor from him. He was taken aback by the request because it almost never happened, but he was only too happy to ask what the favor would be. God replied that he would go into a valley, but before he could say anything more, Adam, who was still very ignorant about how the world worked, interrupted him to ask what a valley meant.
Religionwordonfire.org

Just Do It: Go to Mass On Sundays

A friend of mine went to a small Catholic college in New England on a baseball scholarship. His coach was the kind of friendly, no-nonsense journeyman they don’t seem to make anymore. At the first practice of the year, he told all the players to take a knee. Then in a thick Massachusetts accent, he said to them, “Now fellas, this is important, so listen up. If you’re gonna be on this team, it doesn’t matter what you believe. But we go to Mass on Sundays.”
ReligionConnecticut Post

A New You: God can change impossible situations

Are you facing a seemingly impossible situation? Is what you’re asking God for seem unlikely to come to pass? Is your faith being tested?. Perhaps, you feel completely trapped, hedged in and overwhelmed, with no solution in sight. Maybe you’re confronted with a challenge where there is no resolution. Or, your heart is heavy with doubt as you can’t figure out what to do next, for there appears to be nothing you can do about what you now face. On an emotional roller coaster, you could be wondering, “How can things change for the better?”
Religionphelpscountyfocus.com

God knows, and the bible tells us so

One day last week while I was driving home from work, I was listening to some gospel songs; and the same reoccurring theme popped out of the lyrics, “God knows everything you’re going through." But how do we know that God always knows and controls everything?. How do we know...
Religionftc.co

Exchanging Truth for a Lie: Image, Idolatry, and the People of God

The Apostle Paul reserves some of his harshest, most theologically poignant words about sin for Romans 1:18-32. In 1:18 he states, “The wrath of God is being revealed from heaven against all the godlessness and wickedness of people.” Paul pulls no punches here. If we read Romans 1:18-32 in isolation, we arrive at a distorted view of God, sin, and his wrath. But if we read it against the storyline of the Bible, then Romans 1 resonates well with all of Scripture. The aim of this essay is to explore the nature of idolatry and God’s subsequent wrath in Romans 1:18-32, tying it to the fall of Adam and Eve in the garden and the fall of Israel at Sinai. What we will find should not come as a surprise–history repeats itself.[1]

Comments / 1

Community Policy