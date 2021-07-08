Swimming World Presents – How They Train: St. Andrews’ Megan Moroney and Aspen Gersper – Sponsored By StrechCordz

Relaxed Katie Ledecky Ready for Her Toughest Challenge Yet in Tokyo. After a year-plus where nothing was normal, Katie Ledecky was finally in a spot that felt comfortable and familiar. The disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic meant that the west coast-based Ledecky did not see her family on the east coast for more than a year before last month’s Olympic Trials, and she still has not been back to her Maryland home since Christmas 2019. She spent months swimming in a backyard pool in the spring of 2020 and then entered a post-lockdown new normal including lots of social distancing and little travel.