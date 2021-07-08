Swimming World Presents – How They Train: St. Andrews’ Megan Moroney and Aspen Gersper – Sponsored By StrechCordz
Is now available for download in the Swimming World Vault!. How They Train: St. Andrews’ Megan Moroney and Aspen Gersper. While not mirror images, the traits of two of Sid Cassidy’s more successful swimmers are strikingly similar: versatile (breaststroke-challenged), uber competitive, won two Florida high school titles as ninth-graders, national-level abilities, terrific relay swimmers and great students who survived disruptive health issues. One, Megan Maroney, graduated from college in 2020; the other, Aspen Gersper, is still in high school.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
Comments / 0