David Popovici Rockets to 47.30 100 Free, Breaks Own World Junior Record, Fastest Time in the World. The week of David Popovici continues at the European Junior Championships in Rome. Competing in the Foro Italico that hosted the 1994 and 2009 World Championships, the 16-year-old from Romania won the men’s 100 free in 47.30, which knocked a quarter-second off his own world junior record of 47.56 set two days earlier as the leadoff leg on his country’s 400 free relay. That performance made Popovici the fastest man in the world for 2021, surpassing the 47.31 that Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov swam to win the event at the European Championships in May. Popovici himself was sixth in that race in 48.08, so he has improved his lifetime best by almost eight tenths in two months.