'Gossip Girl' Revival Music Supervisor Breaks Down the Show's Best Needle Drops

Remi Wolf appears on our Zoom call in a pink sweatshirt, a pink-and-white trucker hat—her thick brown curls spilling out from all sides—and pink oversized sunglasses covered in rhinestones. The rosy look is playful and humorous and fun, much like the singer’s usual wardrobe (fuzzy hats and colorful makeup are go-tos) and her music. Her unconventional pop—which has impressed John Mayer, Nile Rodgers, Beck, and more—and psychedelic-inspired videos exude a lovable weirdness, eccentric charm, and joy. The same goes for the 25-year-old California native herself, who takes the video call from her phone, outside, pacing on a sidewalk in New York's SoHo neighborhood while sipping on what’s left of an iced latte “from four hours ago.” (The view from her vertical screen is close up and angled at her face.)