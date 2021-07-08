Cancel
Netflix and Shonda Rhimes are deepening their relationship with both an extension and an expansion of the mega-producer’s deal at the streamer. The new pact with Rhimes (Bridgerton…. Oliver Bokelberg and Debbie Allen on How ‘Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker’ “Goes Beyond Dance”. Many audiences were first introduced to Debbie...

Shonda Rhimes expands her multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix

Hollywood shot caller Shonda Rhimes extended her multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix on Thursday, July 8. The “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal” creator signed with the streaming powerhouse in 2017 and has had huge success with shows like “Bridgerton,” which has been renewed for three more seasons. Rhimes’ new deal covers her,...
The House That ‘Grey’s’ Built: Shonda Rhimes Lists Her Los Angeles Mansion for $25 Million

It was only 2.5 years ago, after an exhaustive and exhausting five-year renovation and restoration, that television titan Shonda Rhimes wrote in Architectural Digest that her three young daughters “will grow up” and “become women” while living in the Los Angeles mansion she scooped up in early 2014 for $8.8 million from sitcom star Patricia Heaton. Indeed, she said loved the house.
Shonda Rhimes And Netflix Extend Deal To Include Potential Gaming Content

Shonda Rhimes and Netflix have announced they are extending their partnership to potentially include gaming content, among other additions. The expanded deal will give Netflix and Rhimes’s production company, Shondaland, the opportunity to “exclusively produce, stream and distribute feature films as well as potential gaming and virtual reality content,” Netflix said in a statement on Thursday.
Netflix expands Shonda Rhimes' deal to cover video games and virtual reality

It took some doing, but Netflix’s pricey development deal with Shonda Rhimes and her Shondaland production company finally landed an undeniably massive hit last year with the launch of Chris Van Dusen’s Bridgerton—a show about fancy, old-timey people dressing up in fancy, old-timey coats and gowns and then tearing them off as they get down to some fancy, old-timey doin’ it. Bridgerton was renewed for a second season at the beginning of this year, proving that Netflix still has faith in that Shondaland magic, and now Rhimes herself is getting another vote of confidence from Netflix in the form of an extension to her big development deal.
2021 Emmy Nominations: ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Take the Most Nods

It’s that time again… time to celebrate the best of television entertainment! The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will give us a chance to cheer for all of the small-screen champions who kept us somewhat sane during the past year. The golden era of television is only getting more glorious, with streaming services competing to deliver the absolute best entertainment possible. It means there’s a lot to choose from and sift through, but more content means, in this case, more good content.
Netflix expands pact with Rhimes

Netflix and Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes have extended their creative content deal, following the success of Rhimes’ period romantic comedy drama, Bridgerton. The newly expanded partnership will give the global streamer and Rhimes’ prodco Shondaland Media the opportunity to exclusively produce, stream and distribute feature films as well as potential gaming and virtual reality content.
Netflix Increases Shonda Rhimes $100 Million Deal For A Bigger Stake In Culture

Netflix is making huge plans with its original content offerings in hopes of wading deeper into diverse audiences by increasing its deal with showrunner legend Shonda Rhimes. The multiyear deal includes new media formats beyond TV and movies, and into gaming, merchandise, virtual reality and live events. Netflix has been mired with diversity issues, and an expanded deal with Rhimes will also include financial support for a diversity initiative launched by her Shondaland company aimed at increasing the numbers of women and people of color in the entertainment industry.
Former Netflix Executive Cindy Holland Joins Genvid as Adviser

Cindy Holland, Netflix’s former vice president of original content, has joined the livestreaming technology company Genvid as an adviser, the company said on Thursday. In her new role, Holland will advise with content strategy and acquisition for a publishing subsidiary of the company, Genvid Entertainment. Other advisers include Anna Sweet, the CEO of J. J. Abrams’ and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot Games, and Matthew Ball, the former head of strategy at Amazon Studios.
Shonda Rhimes' new Netflix deal could mean a Bridgerton video game and fan convention

Rhimes and her team began negotiating a new deal with Netflix earlier this year following Bridgerton's success. Unlike the deals for top showrunners like Greg Berlanti (at Warner Bros. TV) and Ryan Murphy (also at Netflix), "Rhimes, as she did four years ago, bet on herself with bonuses built in that further compensate her for the number of shows she gets on the air, how long they each run and more," reports The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg. "Rhimes’ new deal includes film, games, VR, branding and merchandising, live events and experiences," says Goldberg. "Although Rhimes started her career in features, sources close to the Scandal creator note it’s the merchandising and live events and experiences that are of particular interest to Netflix as the streamer plots other revenue opportunities to help offset its slowed subscriber growth. Netflix reported 208 million subscribers in the first quarter, missing its own expectations of 210 million. The plan, sources say, is for Netflix to build on its hit franchises — like the immersive Stranger Things: The Experience in L.A and New York — with additional live events including the upcoming London-set Bridgerton ball scheduled to launch in November. Such events are done in participation with Netflix and the series creators, who help deliver the authenticity that can justify the pricey ticket fees. A Bridgerton video game and, after Netflix’s virtual Witcher Con on July 9, a Bridgerton fan convention could be on the table, too. Such events will also help keep fans engaged in the long stretches between seasons of the streamer’s hit shows. (Stranger Things, for example, last aired in July 2019 with the drive-through event providing diehard fans and franchise newcomers a fun opportunity during the height of the pandemic stateside.)"
Netflix expands deal with ‘Bridgerton’ producer Shonda Rhimes

Netflix on Thursday expanded its deal with “Bridgerton” television producer Shonda Rhimes, adding feature films, gaming and live events to its pact with her company. Netflix said the deal with Rhimes and her Shondaland Media company would give the streaming platform the opportunity to “exclusively produce, stream and distribute feature films as well as potential gaming and virtual reality content.”
Shonda Rhimes and Netflix Extend Their Partnership Into New Ventures

The Netflix and Shonda Rhimes partnership is extending. The two entered business with each other in 2017 and are now taking their arrangement past television and into feature films and gaming. The Shondaland Media brand owned by Rhimes and her partner Betsy Beers will exclusively produce, stream and distribute feature...
Michelle Monaghan To Play Dual Lead Roles In Netflix’s ‘Echoes’ Limited Series

Michelle Monaghan is set to play dual lead roles in Netflix’s Echoes, a psychological thriller limited series about identical twins from 13 Reasons Why writer/executive producer/showrunner Brian Yorkey, Quinton Peeples (Runaways) and Australian writer-producer Vanessa Gazy (Eden). Created and written by Gazy, Echoes is a mystery thriller about identical twins...
Hollywood TV Producer Shonda Rhimes Lists $25M Home

You can thank Shonda Rhimes for some of your favorite television shows: Grey’s Anatomy, Bridgerton, Scandal, How To Get Away With Murder — the list goes on. The award-winning producer and screenwriter recently put her Hancock Park mansion on the market for a whopping $25 million, the most expensive single-family house in the neighborhood to date. The nearly 12,000-square-foot house was originally designed by architect Elmer Grey in 1923 and restored by Bill Baldwin in 2014 to bring the façade back to its Italianate roots. Plus, White House designer Michael S. Smith gave the interiors a classic Californian touch that pays homage to the home’s history. Scroll down to tour this grand residence.
Grey’s Anatomy Spoilers: Mega-Producer Shonda Rhimes Expands Pact With Netflix

Grey’s Anatomy writer and producer Shonda Rhimes has extended and expanded her existing deal with the streamer Netflix, adding feature films, virtual reality content, and gaming to her existing deal. The Hollywood Reporter documented that Shonda and her company, Shondaland’s extended deal includes branding and merchandising, while the expanded deal...
Quick News: Pet, Rhimes, Green, Alley, Cursr

Jack Mulhern (“Mare of Easttown”), Forrest Goodluck (“The Revenant”), Natalie Alyn Lind (“Big Sky”) and newcomer Isabella Star LaBlanc have joined the new “Pet Sematary” prequel film from Paramount Players which begins filming in August. Set to stream exclusively on Paramount+, Lindsey Beer will direct from a script she wrote...

