Fast family wagons are a guilty automotive pleasure that never seems to get old. In fact, they're just getting cooler and cooler. The heyday of quick wagons might be behind us, but there are some manufacturers who are still keeping this unique flame burning, and the absolutely insane Audi RS6 Avant is the pick of the small bunch. This supercar-in-disguise delivers astonishing performance, and in this latest video, we get to see it going up against a more traditional foe; the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Sedan. We've previously covered a race between these two vehicles, in which the Audi showed stunning acceleration, and the Merc dominated with top-end power. Can we expect a different outcome this time?