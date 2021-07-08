Another Summer, Another Deep-Dive into Leisure Stocks

The U.S. hospitality industry had a horrible 2020, with hotel occupancy starting to decline at the end of the first quarter when the pandemic hit, and remaining below 40% through January this year. There has been a gradual increase in each successive month thereafter, taking the number to 59.3% in May. The average daily rate (ADR) followed a similar trend, but only started recovering in March. And similarly for Revenue per available room (RevPAR).