Loki came to an end this week after six exciting episodes, but it's not really the end for the God of Mischief and Disney+. The finale's post-credit moment revealed that the show is coming back for a second season, much to the delight of fans. The show's star, Tom Hiddleston, has shared some fun info since the first season came to an end and even spoke with Marvel.com about how "grateful" he is to be getting another season.