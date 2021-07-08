Cancel
TV Series

Pause With Sam Jay

‘Pause With Sam Jay’ Renewed for Second Season on HBO. HBO is sticking with its newest late night series. WarnerMedia’s premium cable outlet has renewed Pause With Sam Jay for a second season. The pickup comes two weeks after the show, fronted…

TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Pause with Sam Jay: Season Two Renewal for HBO Late Night Series

Pause with Sam Jay is returning to HBO late-night for a second season. The series’ first season of six episodes kicked off in May and finished airing in June. Created by Sam Jay and Prentice Penny, the series features a different take on the late-night talk show format and uses a fresh lens to plunge into the cultural issues that divide us. Each week, Sam hosts a party at her apartment, where she and her guests explore current topics. Conversations are further expanded upon throughout the episode with additional interviews, sketches, and animation. Sam sets out to listen, learn, and ask questions to those with different perspectives.
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

Hulu Announces Special 'Pen15' Animated Episode (TV News Roundup)

Hulu announced a special animated episode of “Pen15,” premiering on Aug. 27. In the episode, titled “Jacuzzi,” Anna (Anna Konkle) and Maya (Maya Erskine) are introduced to new crippling insecurities while on vacation with Curtis (Taylor Nichols). They try to ignore them, but a mystical turn makes their self-doubt impossible to forget.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Comedy Central Releases ‘Awkwafina is Nora From Queens’ Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Comedy Central released a trailer for Season 2 of “Awkwafina is Nora From Queens,” premiering on Aug. 18. Starring Awkwafina, Bowen Yang, BD Wong and Lori Tan Chinn, the new season follows Nora (Awkwafina) as she navigates young adulthood in outer-borough New York City. Joining them this season are guest stars Margaret Cho, Alan Kim, Lauren Ash, Alex Borstein, Ross Butler, Cindy Cheung, Catherine Cohen, Catherine Curtin, Fortune Feimster, Chloe Fineman, Judy Gold, Stephanie Hsu, Kerri Kenney-Silver, C.S. Lee, Ajay Mehta, Haley Joel Osment, Aaron Takahashi and Jade Wu. In the trailer, Nora gives advice to her cousin (Yang), works at a CBD...
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

‘Rebel’: IMDb TV Circling Season 2 of Canceled ABC Drama

The freshman season of the Erin Brockovich-inspired drama from 'Grey's Anatomy' showrunner Krista Vernoff has landed at the ad-supported streamer. Rebel isn’t done fighting. Amazon-backed IMDb TV has landed free streaming rights to the first season of former ABC drama Rebel, the Erin Brockovich-inspired series created by Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff. The series began streaming on the ad-supported platform July 15.
TennisHollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘Never Have I Ever,’ ‘Power Book III,’ Magnolia Network Debuts

The first Olympics competition and the debut of 'American Horror Stories' are also set for July 15-21. The week ahead brings the first few competitions of the Summer Olympics — before the opening ceremonies in Tokyo — along with several broadcast network finales, and a whole lot of streaming premieres. It’s the busiest seven-day stretch in months, in fact, for streaming debuts.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

‘iCarly’ Revival Earns Second Season on Paramount+

Paramount+ is tuning back in to iCarly. The ViacomCBS streaming service has picked up a second season of the show, a sequel to the Nickelodeon hit that ran from 2007-12. The renewal comes a month after the show’s June 17 debut on Paramount+. Like other streamers, Paramount+ doesn’t release detailed...
TV & Videosradiofacts.com

Radio Facts 2021 Rising Comedians

2021 is not just our first post-pandemic year, but also a helluva time for female comedians, aka comediennes. It’s been a building trend that looks like it’s finally arrived. Not only are women as funny as their male counterparts but have also proven to be just as innovative and even...
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Cartoon Network

Matthew A. Cherry, Cartoon Network Studios Team for Musical Comedy. Cartoon Network Studios and Oscar winner Matthew A. Cherry are ready to dance. The Hair Love filmmaker will team with animator and director Chaz Bottoms to develop a series based on…. ‘Looney Tunes’ Showrunner Inks Cross-Studio Overall Deal at WarnerMedia.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Showtime Releases ‘American Rust’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Showtime has released a trailer for “American Rust,” premiering Sept. 12. Starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney, the limited series based on Philipp Meyer’s novel of the same name follows Del Harris (Daniels), the chief of police of a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town, as he decides how far he’ll go to protect the son of a woman he loves, Grace (Tierney), after a murder upends the town.
TV Showsdefendernetwork.com

Charlamagne Tha God lands late night talk show

Charlamagne Tha God is heading to late night with a show co-produced by respected funny-man and host of CBS’ Late Show Stephen Colbert. The show will air weekly, on Friday evenings. Charlamagne, a radio personality who is both beloved and controversial at times, inked a deal with iHeartMedia in late...
TV & VideosPaste Magazine

Watch Tim Robinson and Seth Meyers Talk "Coffin Flop" on Late Night

Since Paste has been Tim Robinson central lately, we figured we’d let y’all know about his recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The star of I Think You Should Leave obviously has a history with Meyers—they were on SNL together, and Robinson played a recurring character early in Meyers’ Late Night run—and that relationship gives this interview a really casual, intimate feel. It’s a couple of old friends talking about the amazing comedy one of them creates, with stories about the making of I Think You Should Leave’s amazing “Coffin Flop” sketch, about a Robinson-written SNL sketch that supposedly could have endangered the entire ecosystem of New York City, and more. If you’re a Robinson deep diver it’s worth a watch, in-between fifth or sixth run through I Think You Should Leave.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
CelebritiesMovieWeb

How Henry Winkler Helped Sylvester Stallone Make Rocky

Henry Winkler played a key role in helping Sylvester Stallone make the original Rocky. Written by Stallone with the actor also starring as the titular boxer, the iconic sports movie was released in theaters to great success in 1976. It would simultaneously spawn a highly successful franchise while launching Stallone's career as a Hollywood star.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

How Much Is Robin Roberts Getting Paid for Her Week of Hosting 'Jeopardy!'?

Ever since January 2021, Jeopardy! has had a rotating roster of guest hosts who have taken over for the late Alex Trebek, while producers find and finalize a permanent replacement. So far, we’ve seen some big names like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, and actress Mayim Bialik take on the gig hosting America’s favorite quiz show.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Bridget Moynahan gets fans talking with some exciting news

Bridget Moynahan just managed to ignite a wave of excitement and nostalgia from an entire fandom with some big news. The Blue Bloods star's latest appearance has fans seeing memories of explosive fights, devastating apologies, and chipped teeth. WATCH: Sex and the City reboot release teaser trailer. Bridget was spotted...
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

'You Have My Number': Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Hoda Kotb When Pressed About Her Relationship With Ben Affleck — Watch

Awkward! Jennifer Lopez shut down nosy pal Hoda Kotb when the Today host asked about her rekindled romance with beau Ben Affleck. “I need to have a little girl talk with my girl, just a little. You look happy,” the 56-year-old host told Lopez on Tuesday. The superstar was there to promote the re-release of the charity single “Love Make the World” with collaborator Lin-Manuel Miranda — an uplifting track first released in 2016 to honor the victims of the horrific mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

