Pause With Sam Jay

Comedy Central released a trailer for Season 2 of “Awkwafina is Nora From Queens,” premiering on Aug. 18.
Starring Awkwafina, Bowen Yang, BD Wong and Lori Tan Chinn, the new season follows Nora (Awkwafina) as she navigates young adulthood in outer-borough New York City.
Joining them this season are guest stars Margaret Cho, Alan Kim, Lauren Ash, Alex Borstein, Ross Butler, Cindy Cheung, Catherine Cohen, Catherine Curtin, Fortune Feimster, Chloe Fineman, Judy Gold, Stephanie Hsu, Kerri Kenney-Silver, C.S. Lee, Ajay Mehta, Haley Joel Osment, Aaron Takahashi and Jade Wu.
In the trailer, Nora gives advice to her cousin (Yang), works at a CBD...
