Georgia State

Auburn football lands former Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson in transfer portal

Montgomery Advertiser
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn football landed former Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson in the transfer portal Thursday. Robertson is a former five-star recruit from Savannah, Georgia, who started his career with California before moving home to Georgia in 2018. He has opted to use his sixth year of eligibility at Auburn after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all players in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

