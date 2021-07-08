Auburn football lands former Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson in transfer portal
Auburn football landed former Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson in the transfer portal Thursday. Robertson is a former five-star recruit from Savannah, Georgia, who started his career with California before moving home to Georgia in 2018. He has opted to use his sixth year of eligibility at Auburn after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all players in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.www.montgomeryadvertiser.com
