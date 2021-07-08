Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Pens two-year deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs and their fans have become accustomed to Frederik Andersen in the net, night in and night out. When there were fans in the arena, the Freddie chant was often on repeat. He was a fan favourite for much of his five years in Toronto. That said, it is going to be easy for the franchise to let him go. That may sound harsh given the history with the team, but last season was his career-worst, both statistically and because he lost his starting job. Those facts may lead you to believe the pending free agent’s asking price has come down. Wrong. It’s thought that the goalie wants a lot of cash, even a raise over last season.