Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Pens two-year deal

CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Dermott secured a two-year, $3 million contract with Toronto on Thursday. Dermott likely could have gotten slightly more money on the open market but will still see his salary nearly double after playing last season on a one-year deal. Offensively, the 24-year-old defenseman had a disappointing 2020-21 as he managed just six points in 51 contests while averaging just 13:13 of ice time. Considering he has never put together a 20-point season, Dermott is unlikely to offer much more than mid-range fantasy value heading into the upcoming campaign.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Dermott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pens#Fantasy#Open Market#Maple Leafs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLSportsnet.ca

Next season will be a franchise altering one for Maple Leafs

July 9: A Busy Time to be the GM of the Jays … and the Leafs … and the Raptors!. Scotty and Ziggy open with the Leafs’ signing of Travis Dermott and whether it’s more likely or less likely that he’s left exposed for Seattle (7:47). James Sharman checks in and explains the nerves and emotion heading into the final of Euro 2020 (1:14:03). Next, we speak with Gord Ash of the Brewers, formerly of […]
NHLYardbarker

Andersen Is Making the Maple Leafs Decision Easy

The Toronto Maple Leafs and their fans have become accustomed to Frederik Andersen in the net, night in and night out. When there were fans in the arena, the Freddie chant was often on repeat. He was a fan favourite for much of his five years in Toronto. That said, it is going to be easy for the franchise to let him go. That may sound harsh given the history with the team, but last season was his career-worst, both statistically and because he lost his starting job. Those facts may lead you to believe the pending free agent’s asking price has come down. Wrong. It’s thought that the goalie wants a lot of cash, even a raise over last season.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors: Clune, Holl, Dermott & Hired Guns

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News’ & Rumors, I’ll share the news that a longtime organizational player has re-signed with the team. That’s Rich Clune. Clune might be a lesser known member of the Maple Leafs’ organization, but here’s betting that he’s a prized member of the community.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Dermott, Finkelstein & Simmonds Surprise

In this edition of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll share news of two recent young defensemen’s signings with the team (Travis Dermott and Ben Finkelstein). I’ll also share a recently revealed note that Wayne Simmonds’ two-year contract that he signed last week with the team contains a limited No Trade Clause, which is a bit of a surprise.
NHLchatsports.com

Are the Toronto Maple Leafs in on Taylor Hall this summer?

May 4, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Taylor Hall (71) reacts after his goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports. The Toronto Maple Leafs love to go after the big fishes in the summer...
NHLchatsports.com

Maple Leafs hire Dean Chynoweth as assistant coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs have filled an open position on Sheldon Keefe’s staff. Today, they hired Dean Chynoweth as an assistant coach. He replaces former assistant Dave Hakstol, recently named the Seattle Kraken franchise’s first head coach. Chynoweth, 52, spent the past three seasons as a Carolina Hurricanes assistant. Maple...
NHLYardbarker

Latest Maple Leafs News: Hyman and Andersen Updates

The news on Zach Hyman hasn’t changed. According to many sources, he’ll be headed to free agency on July 28th. Not great news for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but at the same time, probably not a huge surprise considering the team has likely been expecting this for weeks. Where he signs, and what he ultimately signs for is unknown, but it’s probably going to be for more than the Maple Leafs were willing to pay, if they could have afforded him.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs and the 2021 NHL Entry Draft

The Toronto Maple Leafs will partake in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft on the 23rd and 24th of this month. More specifically, because they have no first round pick, the Toronto Maple Leafs will only participate on the Saturday, the 24. The Leafs sent their first pick, along with their fourth pick this year and next year, to the Columbus Blue Jackets/ Sharks for Nick Foligno.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Maple Leafs Notes: Hyman, Andersen, Bogosian

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a few key free agents scheduled to hit the open market later this month, with no one more important than Zach Hyman. The Toronto native has turned himself from a fifth-round afterthought into a legitimate top-six option, able to play both wings and score at a high rate. Hyman had 15 goals and 33 points in 43 games this season while also being a key member of the team’s top penalty-killing unit. That success should lead to a big raise this summer, but it appears as though the Maple Leafs and Hyman’s camp aren’t close on a number that works for both sides.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs Can Look to Replace Hyman With Bertuzzi

As we get closer to the to the NHL Entry Draft and Free Agency, the rumour mill is starting to pick up and, once again, the Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in the middle of it all. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Freidman stated on his recent 31 Thoughts post that the Maple Leafs sought to acquire Detroit Red Wings winger Tyler Bertuzzi before the NHL trade deadline.
NHLmapleleafshotstove.com

Maple Leafs offseason goalie options, the case for Alexandar Georgiev, expansion draft talk, Travis Dermott’s new deal & more – MLHS Podcast Episode 22

In Episode 22 of the MLHS Podcast, Anthony Petrielli and Ian Tulloch discuss the goaltending market this offseason with Kevin Woodley of InGoal Magazine, Jack Campbell’s true upside, free agent & trade options for the Leafs’ second goalie, Travis Dermott’s new contract, the expansion draft, the hiring of new assistant coach Dean Chynoweth, and more.
NHLYardbarker

Galchenyuk Has More to Give to the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs head into the 2021 offseason with one of the strangest to-do lists they’ve had in recent memory. They somehow have nothing to address with multiple areas to address at the same time. In saying that, I mean that realistically, they don’t have any areas of the roster that need drastic improvement.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Dermott deal preps Leafs for depth and possible departure

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Thursday the signing of defenseman Travis Dermott to a two-year, $3 million contract extension ($1.5 million AAV), but the question that arose almost immediately afterward was whether the deal was to lock up a depth defenseman at a team-friendly amount or to make him more attractive to the Seattle Kraken in the upcoming expansion draft.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Five Predictions for the Maple Leafs Upcoming Offseason

The cone of silence from NHL general mangers as the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft was looming has made for a load of speculation and rumors, some even crazier than normal. It’s been an odd offseason, with what seemed like so much space with so little actual action. That’s about to...
NHLchatsports.com

The Toronto Maple Leafs Need to Make a Trade With the Oilers

DALLAS, TX - JUNE 22: General manager Kyle Dubas of the Toronto Maple Leafs looks on during the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft at American Airlines Center on June 22, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) The idiom, “strike while the iron’s hot” may be...
NHLchatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Rumoured to be Looking at Gabriel Landeskog

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 04: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche takes a break during a stop in play in the third period of Game Three of the Second Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Avalanche 3-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
NHLchatsports.com

Report: Maple Leafs set to lose Jared McCann to Seattle in the 2021 expansion draft

The Leafs, according to Frank Seravalli, are losing the recently-acquired Jared McCann to Seattle. His stay was short-lived in Toronto. The #SeaKraken will be selecting Jared McCann from the #Leafs. The end result: Toronto traded prospect Filip Hallander and a 7th round pick to Pittsburgh to essentially protect their roster...
NHLchatsports.com

Maple Leafs Prospect Pool

Usually the NHL Entry Draft is the big kickoff to prospect season for Maple Leafs fans. After last year’s spree of new draftees and signings, this summer might be a little more low key. As of now there are only three draft picks in Leafs’ possession, all for the Saturday portion of the draft. Last year was the big spend on prospects ahead of what we likely should expect to be frequent purchases at the trade deadline and in the offseason on NHL-ready players.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Maple Leafs sign Joseph Woll to one-year, two-way contract extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have inked netminder Joseph Woll to a one-year, two-way extension worth $750,000, the club announced Saturday. The 23-year-old spent the past two seasons with the AHL's Toronto Marlies, and posted a .892 save percentage and 3.54 goals-against average through 15 games last season. Prior to his...
NHLNHL

McCann traded to Maple Leafs by Penguins

Forward scored 32 points this season; Pittsburgh reacquires prospect, gets draft pick. Jared McCann was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday for forward prospect Filip Hallander and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. McCann, who has one season remaining on a two-year,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy