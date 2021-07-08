A rollover crash injured 1 person on Mirage Cove Drive and Highway 111 (Rancho Mirage, CA)

On Wednesday afternoon, one person received injuries following a rollover accident on Mirage Cove Drive and Highway 111.

As per the reports, the two-vehicle accident took place at about 12:15 p.m. on Mirage Cove Drive off of Highway 111. The Cal Fire received news of the crash involving two vehicles. On arrival, officials found a vehicle that had landed on its roof.

Emergency crews transported one victim to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time. As of now, officials have not released the identity of the injured victim.

The incident remains under active review.

