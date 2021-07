Monday night Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers about his favorite solar stock picks. The first one was First Solar ( FSLR) , which we discussed here on Real Money. Next up was Enphase Energy ( ENPH) , the leader in micro-inverters that make solar panels more efficient when converting DC power into AC current for your home. We recommended ENPH back on April 28 where we wrote that "Today's gap to the downside could be the start of a decline or we could see support materialize in the $135 area again. If support holds, aggressive traders might consider the long side of ENPH risking below the rising 200-day line. Conservative traders should wait for strength above $180 before buying."