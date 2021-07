Goldman Sachs found out that 15% of respondents in a survey of over 150 global family offices are already exposed to the crypto market. A recent survey conducted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) reveals nearly half of the family offices the bank works with want to add digital assets in their portfolios. Bloomberg reported that Goldman Sachs found out that 15% of respondents in a survey of over 150 global family offices are already exposed to the crypto market.