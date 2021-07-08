Flood Advisory issued for Johnston, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Johnston; Wayne THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR JOHNSTON, NORTHEASTERN WAKE AND WEST CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES At 152 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain is starting to exit the advisory area. However, between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, which will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Raleigh, Smithfield, Wake Forest, Clayton, Zebulon, Knightdale, Micro, Selma, Wendell, Rolesville, Four Oaks, Pine Level, Princeton, Flowers, Emit and Grantham. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.