Special Weather Statement issued for Hendricks, Morgan, Owen, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hendricks; Morgan; Owen; Putnam A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WESTERN MORGAN SOUTHWESTERN HENDRICKS...NORTHEASTERN OWEN AND CENTRAL PUTNAM COUNTIES At 149 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 17 miles west of Danville to near Greencastle to 13 miles northwest of Spencer. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Greencastle, Danville, Cloverdale, Monrovia, Clayton, Bainbridge, Paragon, Fillmore, Coatesville, Amo, Stilesville, Quincy, Groveland, Belle Union, Little Point, Eminence, Cagles Mill Lake and Devore. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 34 and 60. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.