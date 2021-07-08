Cancel
Hope Morrisons can stay true to family roots as private equity vultures circle

By Ros Wynne Jones, Claire Donnelly
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 15 days ago
Irene Cartwright’s husband worked for Morrisons (Image: Daily Mirror/Andy Stenning)

At Morrisons in Bradford, where the business began in 1899, staff who risked their lives during the pandemic are worried once again.

In the past week, sharks have been circling the family company, as foreign private equity firms renew their raid on British ­business.

One takeover consortium is led by Fortress Investment Group, while there is also unsolicited interest from private equity firms Apollo, and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice according to city analysts. Sensing blood in the water, Amazon is now said to be ­considering a bid. The supermarket already supplies Amazon Prime members with same-day deliveries.

Close to the site of the original store, 77-year-old Irene Cartwright takes a break from her weekly shop. Like many people in Bradford, she has personal links to what is still seen here as a local, family business.

Anne and Tony O’Melia fear for the future of Morrisons Supermarkets (Image: Daily Mirror/Andy Stenning)
Regular Peter Hinson says he won't go to Morrisons if the take-over goes through (Image: Daily Mirror/Andy Stenning)

Irene’s husband worked in the fruit and veg department, alongside founder William Morrison’s wife, Hilda. Irene, a former care worker, remembers bumping into their son Ken in the store. “He was in the cafe,” she says, “I saw him checking the cutlery and chatting to people – he seemed such a nice man.”

Sir Ken took over the company in 1956, and by 1961 had taken it from a market stall to the first Morrisons supermarket. His first job had been to “candle” the eggs – holding them against a flame to check for defects.

Irene laughs: “A couple of the forks weren’t clean, and he went off to sort it out. When my husband was here, Ken would come and be checking the fruit and veg for himself.

Solly Sr and market stall at Oastlers maket Bradford where the Supermarket chain Morrisons was founded (Image: Daily Mirror/Andy Stenning)

“It felt very personal, it was a family company and they’ve always cared. There has always been a real pride about it. I hope that doesn’t change but I expect it will. I’d hate it to lose that personal character.”

The Morrisons saga is a tale of two pandemics. While its staff and customers struggle with the loss of lives and jobs, the world’s private equity firms are flush with cash.

The Fortress consortium includes Koch Real Estate Investments, part of the business empire of the billionaire Koch family. The Koch brothers are famous for financing radical-right politics in the US, and Greenpeace has accused them of funding 90 groups that have attacked climate change science since 1997.

Morrisons opened its first store in 1961 (Image: Daily Mirror/Andy Stenning)

There could hardly be a deeper culture clash between the ethics of Morrisons – known for its decency to staff and building its own supply chain – and the private equity firm model.

Buy cheap, saddle the company with debt, sell off its assets, reduce staff terms and sell on.

In contrast, ­Yorkshireman Sir Ken was known to hate not just debt, but waste, and could be seen rooting around in the bins to see whether fresh food was being thrown away. He was the kind of boss who always had fish and chips on a Friday in the staff canteen. He wore a ­Morrisons branded tie.

As Steve Turner, Unite’s assistant general secretary says: “It makes me so angry that boardrooms and far-off buyers can collude to take apart good British businesses. Private equity’s model is move in, strip the assets, bag the cash and move out. Workers’ jobs go and pay is attacked. We have to stop letting this happen to UK workers.

“Morrisons has deep roots in our country which will be ripped up in the race to the City casino. If Morrisons was a French company, there’s no way vultures could circle like this, and now it looks as if the other UK supermarkets could be picked off too. We need a Cadbury’s Law in this country.

“The Government should get behind Britain’s workers and not side with their big bank mates.”

None of this is lost on its customers, as they visit the store near where William Morrison started his retail journey. Anne O’Melia, 64, and her husband Tony, 66, are packing bags of shopping into a taxi. “The staff are worried,” Anne says. “Once these big investors get involved it’s all about money. We hope it will be OK.”

Unite national officer Adrian Jones says Morrisons’ members are worried across the business. “It’s not just store staff, our members who work in ­warehouses supplying stores are just as concerned about their jobs and pensions,” he says.

“Morrisons’ drivers who helped feed the nation throughout the pandemic are also affected.”

Irene Cartwright at the store (Image: Daily Mirror/Andy Stenning)

In Bradford’s Oastler market, the store is an inspiration. “Ken Morrison started out like this, built a business with family and that stood for ­something,” says Solly, 38, a fourth-generation trader at his ­family’s fruit and veg stall. “With outside investors, priorities can be very different.”

Regular customer, Peter Hinson, 79, is unimpressed. “I’ve always shopped at Morrisons. I used to go with my mother when they sold cheese and milk from a market stall – it’s a good company with good values.

“But now you’ve got these venture capitalists involved, they’re not going to care about jobs and things are they?”

As the vultures circle, that’s a question Morrisons’ 110,000 employees and 11 million customers face.

