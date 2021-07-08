Cancel
Turns Out the Viral ‘Cat Person’ Story Wasn’t Exactly Fictional

The 2017 New Yorker story “Cat Person” went mega-viral for its painfully detailed, fictional depiction of 20-year-old woman’s relationship with a 34-year-old man, from their courting to aggressive break-up. Roupenian said at the time that the story—which spurred a seven-figure book deal and a movie—was inspired by “a small but nasty encounter” she had with a person she met online. But in a Slate essay, Alexis Nowicki says that her college relationship with 30-something “Charles” mirrors the piece in eerie detail, from the location of their first date to their respective mannerisms, their age gap and her hometown. Nowicki and Charles broke up and she found out he died last year. While reaching out to his friends, she found that Charles knew Roupenian and told her about their relationship.

