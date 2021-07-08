Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

'Smooth Operator': Where's WFT's Terry McLaurin on NFL Top 100?

By Mike Fisher
Posted by 
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 15 days ago

We're not going to argue with Pro Football Network's view of Terry McLaurin. Rather, we're going to agree with the essence of PFN's assessment of the Washington Football Team's standout receiver.

They recently released a portion of their top 100 players list, and Terry McLaurin came in at No. 90.

From our friend Dalton Miller’s piece: "McLaurin was so good, so quickly at the NFL level that he had people fighting over what his nickname would be.The speedster from Ohio State didn’t have the production coming out, and he was an older prospect, so his ascension into the NFL Top 100 list for 2021 might be surprising to some. Although, with how well we’ve seen him play in his first two seasons, it’s impossible not to be a fan of his play.''

We enjoy the honesty here. So often, "internet scouts'' feign impartiality. Here, PFN is just being honest: Everything about what "Scary Terry'' (or whichever nickname the WFT and its fans settle on) is simply a joy to watch ... and has been a joy to watch develop.

As PFN notes, even though there has been development over the course of his two pro seasons since coming out of Ohio State as a third-round pick, McLaurin has produced a total of 2,037 receiving yards. He's done this while teaming with a assortment of QBs who, frankly, haven't been nearly as good at their jobs as he's been at his.

And he's likely getting better.

PFN writes, "McLaurin is a smooth operator who fluidly gets in and out of his route breaks while maintaining high cornering speeds. This allows him to create easy separation as a route runner.''

"Smooth operator''? Well, McLaurin was a good story on the phone from the very start ...

And in 2021, with a QB in Ryan Fitzpatrick who fully understands those routes? And a running mate in newcomer vet signee Curtis Samuel, who is equally "scary''?

Let's not argue about "No. 90.'' Let's appreciate the likely continued ascent of this "smooth operator'' in burgundy and gold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z608L_0arBDeME00

Comments / 0

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
632
Followers
519
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Top 100#Smooth Operator#American Football#Smooth Operator#Wft#Pro Football Network#Pfn#Ohio State#Qb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNFL

Terry McLaurin: Offseason additions will 'open up' Washington offense for me

The Washington Football Team focused their offseason effort on upgrading the wide receiver crew around rising star Terry McLaurin﻿, signing Curtis Samuel﻿, drafting Dyami Brown in the third round and adding veteran slot wideout Adam Humphries﻿. The hope is the additions, particularly the Samuel signing, will pave the way for...
NFL247Sports

Washington's upgraded WR corps will benefit Terry McLaurin

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin will have a much better receiving corps around him entering the 2021 NFL season. Among the additions that Washington has made this offseason have been Curtis Samuel, Dyami Brown, and Adam Humphries. With the upgraded receiving corps, McLaurin should have less pressure on...
NFLNBC Washington

How Fred Warner's New Contract Applies to Washington, Terry McLaurin

How Fred Warner's new contract applies to Terry McLaurin originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Football Team would be wise to look at San Francisco’s off-season as a road map for future moves, and no, this isn’t about trading up for a rookie quarterback. On Wednesday the 49ers...
NFLUSA Today

Chad Johnson is high on Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson knows a thing or two about great pass-catchers. The former Cincinnati Bengal was a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro in his 11-year NFL career. Now, Johnson remains extremely active on social media, and one of his favorite pastimes is offering real analysis...
Washington, DCPosted by
Washington Football Report

Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson's love affair with Terry McLaurin

Chad Johnson at the weigh-in ahead of his exhibition boxing match vs Brian Maxwell on June 5, 2021Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images. Former NFL and CFL wide receiver, Chad Johnson, who spent a decade plying his trade for the Cincinnati Bengals is a genuine athlete who had a ton of talent on the football field and an odd charisma away from it. During his NFL career, if there was a TV camera in the area, Chad Johnson would find it, and somehow, he never seemed to run out of things to say.
NBC Sports

Terry McLaurin thinks everyone will benefit from WFT’s new wideouts

The Washington Football Team made upgrading its receiving corps a priority this offseason. Terry McLaurin was the star of that group in 2020 and caught 87 passes despite close attention from defenses who weren’t threatened by the likes of Cam Sims, Isaiah Wright, Steven Sims, and Dontrelle Inman. Washington upgraded that group by signing Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries as free agents before drafting Dyami Brown in the third round.
washingtonfootball.com

Making The Leap: How Terry McLaurin Benefits From His Supporting Cast

Life could be getting much easier for Terry McLaurin as he enters his third season as Washington's best receiving threat. Washington made it a top priority to upgrade the receiving corps around McLaurin. Head coach Ron Rivera wanted to supply the team captain with a certified running mate and actually found a few complementary pieces with Curtis Samuel, Dyami Brown and Adam Humphries. What was one of the offense's biggest areas of need has been flipped to a strength.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott’s 5-word reaction to NFL vaccine policy amid DeAndre Hopkins drama

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot is the latest one to react to the league’s new vaccine policy which has some NFL players like DeAndre Hopkins shaking their heads. The league memo released on Thursday basically states that if a certain team has a COVID-19 outbreak in the upcoming 2021 NFL season, that team will have to forfeit their upcoming game and will be tagged as a loss. In addition, a forfeiture will also result in both affected teams’ not getting their salary for that game week which was more than enough reason for Elliot to get jabbed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Barry Sanders News

Barry Sanders is arguably the biggest legend in the history of Oklahoma State outside of perhaps the late T. Boone Pickens. But it’s only this coming year that he’ll be joining the Cowboys Ring of Honor. Stadium college football insider Brett McMurphy reported on Thursday that Sanders will be the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Bombshell Message

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stunned the football world with his take on the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this afternoon, the NFL announced strict punishments for players and teams that aren’t vaccinated. From being forced to forfeit games and losing pay checks, the NFL made it clear the league wants players to be vaccinated.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Terrelle Pryor Involved In Terrifying Accident Thursday Morning

Former NFL receiver and Ohio State star Terrelle Pryor was reportedly involved in a serious accident on his three-wheel bike on Thursday morning. Pryor himself revealed that he’d been in a crash, sharing footage of the damage that his vehicle sustained in the wreck. The three-wheel Vanderhall model bike suffered pretty severe scrapes, scratches and dents and the front windshield had caved in. Pryor said that he was “luckily still breathing” after the wreck and confirmed to TMZ Sports that he was fine.
NFLmilehighsports.com

Where do top NFL players, coaches rank Von Miller among league’s best?

Yesterday, we took a look at how Justin Simmons is solidifying his spot among the NFL’s top safeties, but now, let’s take a look at how Von Miller is maintaining his standing, despite injury. In a season-preview series, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler asked 50 different NFL executives, scouts, coaches, and players...
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Former Ohio State football player becoming thorn in side of OSU recruiting?

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman encourage the team during a college football game against the Connecticut Huskies, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Connecticut Huskies At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 9. Former Ohio State football player Marcus Freeman seems to be getting more annoying for the Buckeyes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy