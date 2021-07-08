Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

James Harden hits Paris Fashion Week with Kanye and Lil Baby

By Jeremy Willis
ESPN
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Harden and the Brooklyn Nets' run in the 2021 NBA playoffs might be over, but fashion, as is said, is never finished. The 2021 Paris Fashion Week began this week and The Nets' All-Star guard was in France checking out the couture. In June, Harden was named to the...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Sophie Turner
Person
Kanye
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Cara Delevingne
Person
Joe Jonas
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Fashion House#The Brooklyn Nets#Saks Fifth Avenue#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Paris, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden

PARIS — (AP) — American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor’s office. NBA star James Harden also was stopped but not detained, the prosecutor’s office said. Images shared on social networks showed the Brooklyn Nets star briefly frisked in the incident on one of the French capital’s most elite avenues.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
NBAchatsports.com

Houston Rockets: James Harden stopped by French police with Lil Baby

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 07: James Harden, NBA basketball player, is seen, outside Balenciaga, during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022, on July 07, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images) Houston Rockets fans have long been aware of James Harden’s frivolous life outside of basketball....
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Kanye cries about ‘losing family’ at ‘Donda’ party with Kim

Fans may want the old Kanye back — but his streak of release drama is really getting old. After holding a listening party at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday night for “Donda” — an event that was livestreamed on Apple Music — Kanye West was supposed to drop his much-anticipated 10th solo studio album at the stroke of midnight on Friday.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets News: James Harden arrest and rumors

This week’s Brooklyn Nets news revolves around a James Harden controversy, Kevin Durant overseas and — yes — offseason rumors. The Brooklyn Nets fell a toe-length short in their quest to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semis this year, a painful reminder that reared its ugly head again this week when those same Bucks captured the NBA Championship.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian Slandered On Twitter After Kanye West "DONDA" Premiere

We're still waiting for Kanye West to upload his new album DONDA to streaming services, but fans got an exclusive chance to hear much of the project last night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. DONDA features new music with Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Pop Smoke, and more. Most surprisingly though, JAY-Z has an incredible new verse on the album, reuniting with his little brother and teasing Watch The Throne 2. After Hov's verse played over the stadium's loudspeakers, Twitter went absolutely nuts, and, unfortunately, some people got a little carried away, dragging Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian with tweets about how the music legend "traded" her in for his friend again.
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Surprises Fans With Jay-Z Track On 'Donda' Following Feud, Kim Kardashian Attends Album Release Event

When Kanye West held an album release event to promote Donda, the last person fans expected to hear on the speakers was Jay-Z. On Thursday, July 22, West played Donda for fans at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their children; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm were reportedly in attendance. Khloé Kardashian was also said to be at the event, per TMZ.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
rolling out

Kanye West reveals new collaboration with Jay Z on ‘Donda’ album

Kanye West has teamed up with Jay-Z on a new song. The ‘Stronger’ rapper hosted a listening party for his upcoming DONDA album in Atlanta on Thursday, July 22 and fans were delighted to discover the “99 Problems” hitmaker is a guest on the record, marking the pair’s first collaboration in five years, having last teamed up on Drake’s 2016 track “Pop Style.”
CelebritiesTribTown.com

Kanye West unveils ‘Donda’ album at massive Atlanta event

Kanye West barely said a word during his impromptu album listening session Thursday night, but the mercurial rapper still had most attendees standing on their feet while hanging on every word of his new project. West unveiled his 10th studio album, “Donda” in front of a packed crowd at the...
Atlanta, GAAthens Banner-Herald

Kanye West debuts 'Donda' in bizarre, wordless appearance in Atlanta

ATLANTA – A lone figure clad in reddish-orange walked slowly across the floor of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the words "We gonna be OK, we gonna be OK" intoning repeatedly over swelling organ chords in a sonic blast. A haze of smoke pumped from machines stationed around the stadium floor, making the...
MusicNME

On the scene at Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ playback in Atlanta: “It feels cathartic”

Few names cause as much hype as Kanye West – he knows it. So when West announced a surprise listening event at Atlanta, Georgia’s Mercedes-Benz stadium for his yet-unreleased 10tth album ‘DONDA’, the internet had a fit and he sold out the 42,000-capacity – 71,000 in normal times – venue (and his similarly internet-breaking estranged wife Kim Kardashian was reportedly in the audience too, despite since-discredited rumours that the record sees him describe their marital home as a prison).
MusicSFGate

Kanye West, Jay-Z Reunite on New 'Donda' Song

Kanye West debuted his upcoming album, Donda, at an event streamed via Apple Music on Thursday night. The listening party took place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. At the end of the event, West played a collaboration featuring Jay-Z. The album will arrive on Friday. West appeared in the middle...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Kanye West unveils Jay-Z collaboration

Kanye West has teamed up with Jay-Z on a new song. The 'Stronger' rapper hosted a listening party for his upcoming 'DONDA' album in Atlanta on Thursday (22.07.21) and fans were delighted to discover the '99 Problems' hitmaker is a guest on the record, marking the pair's first collaboration in five years, having last teamed up on Drake's 2016 track 'Pop Style'.
Theater & DanceBillboard

Kanye West, BTS, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey & More of the Week's Biggest Winners (July 23)

The Tokyo Olympics are underway Friday (July 23), but some artists such as the Jonas Brothers have been competing for their last-minute spots on Team USA. While the brothers were going for the gold in their Olympic-themed TV special -- which resulted in Nick Jonas cracking his rib during a BMX bike crash -- other artists broke plenty of records across the board.

Comments / 0

Community Policy