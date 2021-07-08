Cancel
Investigating the Use of Psychedelic Therapeutics

On Cool Science Radio, Dr. Alex Belser joins the show to discuss psychedelic therapeutics. Belser has been a leader in the psychedelic research community for the last twenty years. His research has focused on investigating psilocybin and MDMA to treat depression, anxiety, substance use, OCD, PTSD, and end-of-life distress. He has done this research through clinical trials at New York University and Yale University.

