Meet Veronika Kuchtova — Organizer of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

Kendall Gretsch is a winter and summer-sport athlete, five-time USA Paratriathlon National Champion, two-time Paralympic gold medalist in Nordic skiing and current member of the Toyota U.S. Paratriathlon National Team. A member of her high school swim team, Gretsch was introduced to triathlon in 2012 through the Chicago-based Dare2tri Paratriathlon Club. In 2014, she won her first-ever elite paratriathlon race at the Dallas PATCO Triathlon Pan American Championships, took gold at the Magog ITU Paratriathlon Event, won a world title in the women’s PT1 class at the Edmonton ITU World Triathlon Grand Final, and claimed her first national title at the USA Paratriathlon National Championships. After that breakout season, she was named the USA Triathlon Female Paratriathlete of the Year, and in 2015 was nominated for an ESPY Award for Best Female Athlete with a Disability.