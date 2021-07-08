Cancel
Meet Veronika Kuchtova — Organizer of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

By Phil Blechman
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn April of 2019, Veronika Kuchtova joined the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games as the Technical Operations Manager (TOM). She procured the equipment needed for the competition set for August 24 through July 5, 2021, at the Japanese National Stadium. That included all implements required by the National Paralympic Committees and World Para Powerlifting (WPPO) for the competition platform, the warm-up areas, athlete weigh-in, and training facilities. She was also tasked with ensuring the creation of those spaces within the venue. Her hard work paid off with a promotion to Deputy Sport Manager in May 2021.

