Lakewood Township, NJ

'Maybe His Death Will Save Another Life,' Says Dad Of Lakewood Boy Killed In Crash

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lpKPm_0arBChtm00
Vovia Vlasyuk was killed in a Lakewood crash Monday night. Photo Credit: Aleks Vlasyuk/ The Lakewood Scoop

"Wear your seatbelt."

That's the message Lakewood's Aleks Vlasyuk is sharing with the world, three days after the crash that killed his son, Vlodomir "Vova" Vlasyuk.

Vova, 16, was riding in the back seat of a 2009 Infinity G37, when the driver lost control while trying to navigate around another vehicle, left the roadway, struck a house and overturned around 9:30 p.m., Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Vova was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

"I am urging people to wear seat belts, even in the back seat, to save their lives," Aleks said. "Maybe Vova's death will save another life."

Vova was born in Chernivtsy, Ukraine. He has been living in Lakewood with his family for the last seven years and was a student at Lakewood High School.

Funeral services will be 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 10 at the St. George's Ukrainian Orthodox Churc on Allentown Road in Yardville. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. at the church, followed by a Panahida service, beginning at 7 p.m.

Interment will be at St. Vladimir's Russian Orthodox Cemetery in Jackson.

Vova is survived by his parents, Tetyana and Aleks Vlasyuk; his brother, Anton Vlasyuk; paternal grandparents, Ievgenia and Anatoliy Vlasyuk; maternal grandfather, Oleksandr Miroshnichenko; paternal great grandmother, Zoya Vlasyuk; several aunts, uncles and cousins in Ukraine and his faithful feline companion, Lockslay.

