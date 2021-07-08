Oakland A’s: Pinder goes on IL with hamstring injury

The Giants entered the MLB Draft with the goal of creating more balance in their farm system. By using 14 of their 20 picks on pitchers, they’ve done just that. Giants amateur scouting director Michael Holmes led the organization’s draft efforts, which culminated with the final 10 rounds on Tuesday ahead of the All-Star Game. After using nine of the Giants’ first 10 picks on position players in his first draft under president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi in 2019, Holmes and his scouts flipped the script this week and put a major emphasis on college arms who should immediately bolster the farm system’s starting pitching depth.