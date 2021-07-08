Cancel
MLB

Oakland A’s: Pinder goes on IL with hamstring injury

By Jacob Rudner
Vacaville Reporter
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oakland Athletics placed Chad Pinder on the injured list again on Thursday, and they expect to be without their key utilityman until at least early August. The A’s placed Pinder on the 10-day injured list before their game against the Houston Astros because of a right hamstring strain he suffered the previous night. Oakland selected the contract of 30-year-old infielder Jacob Wilson from Triple-A Las Vegas to take Pinder’s place.

Chad Pinder
Mark Canha
Bob Melvin
Matt Chapman
