‘In Conversation’ event at M.Judson Booksellers to address one of Greenville’s most painful memories
On the morning of February 17, 1947, the body of a young Black man was found mutilated, beaten, stabbed and shot in the woods off Bramlett Road in Greenville. Before the day’s end, many in the city knew what had happened. The dead man, 24-year-old Willie Earle, had been allegedly lynched by a mob of taxi drivers who were out for revenge over the murder of one of their own.greenvillejournal.com
