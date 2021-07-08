New Bedford Public Schools Awarded State Grant for Summer Programs
The Baker-Polito Administration recently announced that New Bedford Public Schools has been awarded a Summer School Expansion and Engagement grant totaling $100,000. NBPS will collaborate with three local agencies to enhance students’ summer learning and recreational activities. The funding will make possible eight weeks of expanded access and enhanced summer programming provided by Youth Opportunities Unlimited, the Community Boating Center, and the City of New Bedford Parks, Recreation, and Beaches.wbsm.com
